Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley

The Hallowed Turf
It’s quiz time once again.
Wembley is the pinnacle of English football. Whether it be a cup final, play-off final or the best of them all: The Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
Every team dreams of playing there at some point in their existence but for four unlucky teams, they are yet to play at the new Wembley Stadium.
Crawley Town were the most recent side to end their Wembley absence after winning the League Two play-off final and it may be some time before the others follow suit.
You’ve got 10 minutes to get these four sides and I promise it won’t be easy. I’m even going as far to say that I think hardly any of you will get full marks.
Best of luck!
If the quiz link below isn’t working, then click the link here
Find more of our quizzes here:
- Quiz: Can you spell these footballers’ names correctly?
- Quiz: Name every nation to qualify for the Euros since 1960
- JOE Quiz: Name all five English clubs to have won all four domestic trophies since 2000
- JOE Quiz: Name every side to have won the Carabao Cup since 2000
- Quiz: Name all 43 sides to have won the FA Cup
- You have four minutes to name these seven footballers
- FootballJOE’s Career Path Quiz: #6
- Test your knowledge with yet another 2000s football quiz
- Only true Premier League aficionados will get full marks on this quiz
- QUIZ: We’re giving you two minutes to name these five Premier League footballers