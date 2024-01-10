JOE Quiz: Name every side to have won the Carabao Cup since 2000

Five minutes to get all 10 names

While the Carabao Cup is labelled as the ‘Mickey Mouse Cup by some’, we here at JOE Media are celebrating it.

Any cup competition is the perfect chance for a huge upset and there’s been a fair share of those this year.

The trophy itself has had about a million different names but what we care about most is who has won the tournament?

We’re going back as far as 2000 for this one. In that time there’s been 10 different winners with one certain team lifting the trophy in six of those years.

You’ve only got five minutes but that should be plenty of time to get all of the questions right.

Anyway, off you go and best of luck.

If the link below doesn’t work, click here

