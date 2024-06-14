Scotland fan completes walk from Glasgow to Munich in time for opening game

The 20-year-old travelled solo through six countries in just over five weeks.

A Scottish football fan who embarked on a walk from Glasgow to Munich in order to raise money for charity has arrived in Germany to a rapturous welcome from the Tartan Army.

Craig Ferguson, 20, set off on the mammoth walk on May 5, and was showered with beer as he arrived at the finish line at the iconic Marienplatz yesterday afternoon.

Since the beginning of last month, Ferguson has strolled through Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and finally Germany – all to raise money for the Brothers In Arms mental health charity.

Hundreds of fellow Scots belted out Flower of Scotland and the Proclaimers anthem I’m Gonna Be (500 miles) as an exhausted but triumphant Craig learned that he had raised an incredible £51,000 for an important cause.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, Craig said: “I’m not walking for at least six months, I’m taking a break. I’ll be flying and trains and buses to the next cities but not walking for sure.

“They’re a little bit tired. It’s just been a bit of adrenaline that’s carried me over the finish line. I’d be lying if I said that this hasn’t been the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

He continued: “While entering Germany I just used the adrenaline and the motivation of almost being at the finish line to just really carry me over. It’s amazing. I couldn’t have wished for a better welcome party.

“It’s been hard. It’s been up, it’s been down. All of that, I would not change it for a second. Every last bit of this journey, the good, the bad has led me to here.”

Craig posted regular updates on his Instagram along the way, and has gathered almost 30k followers on his page.

“We’ve raised over £50k for charity for such an important topic,” he added. “I wouldn’t change it for the world and I’m so glad we’ve managed to make it.

“Some of the hardest moments have probably been the parts that I can’t control. You think that you make it out of the UK with the sun shining and you’re off to a winner, then it starts raining in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany. I was like that, ‘come on’.

“I think I brought the Scottish weather with me the full journey. But you just need to dig deep in those moments. It really did motivate me to get me through to the end.

“It’s been mad. I literally feel like I’ve got the whole of Scotland back home supporting me. All the messages, all the people that are here, everyone else I met along the way in all these different countries.

“Thank you to everyone that came out. It means the absolute world to me and obviously it’s for such a good cause.”

Scotland play their opening game against host’s Germany this evening.

Steve Clarke’s side will want to show they are ready to take on the best and cause an upset.

