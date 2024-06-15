Search icon

15th Jun 2024

Fallout season 2 set to hit screens much sooner than fans expected

Ryan Price

Season one has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Fans of the TV adaptation of the popular video game Fallout will be delighted to hear that the show’s creators are planning to release the second season as soon as it possibly can.

The post-apocalyptic series has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93% after it’s first season, and the new episodes could be hitting our screens very shortly thanks to a new update from showrunners.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, writers Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner revealed that the season’s production would go along at a faster pace since assets for the series are already ready.

“We’ve got a lot of heavy lifting from Season 1 already done,” Wager said. “We have sets, assets, visual effects that are already done… We’re going to be pedal to the metal to get season two out as fast as humanly possible.”

Furthermore Robertson-Dworet divulged that season two will see several new elements be introduced to the storyline.

“It’s honestly really exciting, and we’re just really grateful to have the opportunity to bring to the screen all the things that didn’t quite fit in Season 1,” she added.

In April, we had confirmation that Fallout had been officially renewed by Amazon Prime for a second season, and the show has also been nominated for several awards at the Emmys and the Gotham Awards.

The show’s official description says the story follows “the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters that are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

However, little over a week after it hit screens, a second season has already been confirmed.

At the time of it’s release in early April, head of Amazon MGM Studios Jennifer Salke, said: “Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have captivated the world with this ground-breaking, wild ride of a show.”

She added: “The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise. The cast led by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan have knocked it out of the park!

“We’d like to thank Jonah and Lisa and our friends at Bethesda for bringing the show to us as well as Geneva and Graham for coming aboard as showrunners.

“We are thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of ‘Fallout.’”

