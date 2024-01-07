Quiz: Name all 43 sides to have won the FA Cup

It’s FA Cup weekend

The oldest cup competition in the world has been won by a lot of teams. 43 to be precise.

Some have dominated and some have lifted it once in their history but one thing that should never be taken away is just how brilliant it is.

From those giant killings to those memorable finals on Wembley Way, it gives everyone a chance to win some silverware at the end of the season.

As it’s FA Cup weekend, we’ve devised this quiz for you in which you have five minutes to name all 43 sides who have won the FA Cup.

I’ll admit, it’s quite tricky given that 100 per cent of you weren’t alive for the first few finals (at least I’d imagine you weren’t) but if you’re footballing nerd like myself, you’ll have picked up that info somewhere.

Use that magic of the cup to guide you to full marks. I believe in you!

