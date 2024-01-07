Search icon

Football

07th Jan 2024

Quiz: Name all 43 sides to have won the FA Cup

Callum Boyle

JOE Quiz

It’s FA Cup weekend

The oldest cup competition in the world has been won by a lot of teams. 43 to be precise.

Some have dominated and some have lifted it once in their history but one thing that should never be taken away is just how brilliant it is.

From those giant killings to those memorable finals on Wembley Way, it gives everyone a chance to win some silverware at the end of the season.

As it’s FA Cup weekend, we’ve devised this quiz for you in which you have five minutes to name all 43 sides who have won the FA Cup.

I’ll admit, it’s quite tricky given that 100 per cent of you weren’t alive for the first few finals (at least I’d imagine you weren’t) but if you’re footballing nerd like myself, you’ll have picked up that info somewhere.

Use that magic of the cup to guide you to full marks. I believe in you!

If the link below doesn’t work, then click here.

For more of our quizzes:

Topics:

#FootballJOEQuiz,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Newcastle fans have figured out who was responsible for the team photo on the Sunderland pitch

Football

Newcastle fans have figured out who was responsible for the team photo on the Sunderland pitch

By Callum Boyle

Why Man City will refuse to wear FA Cup patches on their shirt vs Huddersfield

FA Cup

Why Man City will refuse to wear FA Cup patches on their shirt vs Huddersfield

By Callum Boyle

Heartwarming moment Jude Bellingham shares his Real Madrid blanket with ball boy

Football

Heartwarming moment Jude Bellingham shares his Real Madrid blanket with ball boy

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Viewers in tears as Chris Kamara shares ‘heartbreaking’ health update

Chris Kamara

Viewers in tears as Chris Kamara shares ‘heartbreaking’ health update

By Callum Boyle

World Cup Shorts: What if Ronaldo is getting better as he gets worse?

2018 FIFA World Cup

World Cup Shorts: What if Ronaldo is getting better as he gets worse?

By Nooruddean Choudry

Watford ignored manager’s instructions to beat Spurs, says captain Troy Deeney

Football

Watford ignored manager’s instructions to beat Spurs, says captain Troy Deeney

By Matt Stanger

Arsenal handed major boost ahead of Europa League tie as Napoli suffer injury blows

Arsenal FC

Arsenal handed major boost ahead of Europa League tie as Napoli suffer injury blows

By Reuben Pinder

Liverpool fans are angry about the team selection for today’s match against Spurs

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool fans are angry about the team selection for today’s match against Spurs

By Reuben Pinder

Quiz: May the footballing odds be forever in your favour

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: May the footballing odds be forever in your favour

By JOE

Brits looking at ‘ancient’ dog with bite stronger than a lion’s after XL bully ban

Dogs

Brits looking at ‘ancient’ dog with bite stronger than a lion’s after XL bully ban

By Callum Boyle

Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey welcomes first child

Entertainment

Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey welcomes first child

By Callum Boyle

Kate Garraway made desperate 12-hour flight to the UK with husband Derek Draper in a bid to save his life

Derek Draper

Kate Garraway made desperate 12-hour flight to the UK with husband Derek Draper in a bid to save his life

By Callum Boyle

Jordan Henderson wants to leave Saudi Arabia after six months

Football

Jordan Henderson wants to leave Saudi Arabia after six months

By Callum Boyle

Supermarkets who sold 15p Christmas veg accused of ‘ripping us off’ for rest of the year

cost of living

Supermarkets who sold 15p Christmas veg accused of ‘ripping us off’ for rest of the year

By Callum Boyle

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

By Simon Kelly

MORE FROM JOE

Lyon demoted player to reserve squad for ‘farting and laughing about it’

Football

Lyon demoted player to reserve squad for ‘farting and laughing about it’

By Reuben Pinder

Study shows people with strong muscles are more likely to live longer

Fitness and Health

Study shows people with strong muscles are more likely to live longer

By Lianna Carini

Alan McInally makes cringeworthy moment worse with awful Chris Kamara impression

Alan McInally

Alan McInally makes cringeworthy moment worse with awful Chris Kamara impression

By Kevin Beirne

Owner of Chanel the African Grey to stand trial over £792k drugs haul

chanel the african grey

Owner of Chanel the African Grey to stand trial over £792k drugs haul

By Charlie Herbert

‘Psychotic’ Tesco pizza advert is scaring the living sh*t out of everyone

Adverts

‘Psychotic’ Tesco pizza advert is scaring the living sh*t out of everyone

By Nooruddean Choudry

Tyson Fury appears to confirm he’s returning to boxing in a matter of weeks

Boxing

Tyson Fury appears to confirm he’s returning to boxing in a matter of weeks

By JOE

Load more stories