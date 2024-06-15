One of the best revenge thriller movies of all time is on TV tonight

It’s an absolute classic.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 15 June) is Dead Man’s Shoes, the incredible 2004 psychological revenge thriller from co-writer and director Shane Meadows (This is England).

The film follows Richard (co-writer Paddy Considine), a British soldier who returns to his sleepy Derbyshire hometown to get even with the thugs who brutalised his brother (Toby Kebbell) years ago.

Though it received mixed reviews upon its release due to its grim tone and extreme violence – Dead Man’s Shoes’ ferocious lead turn by Considine, its gritty filmmaking by Meadows and its haunting tale of how violence begets violence has led to it now being considered a bonafide classic.

The movie was even featured in Empire Magazine’s 2008 list of the 500 greatest movies of all time and inspired a wave of similarly dark British thrillers including recent JOE recommendation Bull.

Dead Man’s Shoes is airing on Film4 tonight at 10.50pm and is also available to rent on Apple TV and Google Play.

Check out its trailer right here:

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Commando – Film4 – 9pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes on the warpath when his young daughter is kidnapped in this fun ’80s action flick.

The Wall – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena star in this war thriller as two American soldiers trapped by an Iraqi sniper.

The Silence of the Lambs – ITV4 – 10pm

The only horror movie to ever win the Best Picture Oscar.

Dumb and Dumber To – Comedy Central – 10pm

Harry and Lloyd (Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey) return in this poorly received 2014 comedy sequel.

Air Force One – Channel 4 – 10.10pm

In this very fun action thriller, terrorists (led by Gary Oldman) hijack Air Force One with the US President (Harrison Ford) and his family on board.

However, the President – who is a Vietnam veteran – decides to fight back and try to rescue the hostages.

Read more: