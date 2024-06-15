Search icon

Sport

15th Jun 2024

Conor McGregor breaks silence after pulling out of UFC return

Charlie Herbert

McGregor said the decision to cancel his fight had not been ‘made lightly’

Conor McGregor has released his first statement after he was forced to pull out of his comeback fight.

The Irishman had been due to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas, in what would have been his first time in the Octagon since July 2021.

However, on Friday UFC president Dana White announced the fight would no longer be going ahead after McGregor suffered an injury.

Now, McGregor has released his first statement about the cancellation.

The 35-year-old said it had been “very tough” to be ruled out of the fight and that the decision had not been “made lightly.”

In a post on Facebook, he wrote: “Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me.

“The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team. My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there!

“Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!”

No further details have been given about the nature of McGregor’s injury.

White confirmed that UFC 303 will still go ahead with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepping in to face Jiri Prochazka as the new main event.

Related links:

Conor McGregor sends chilling threat to Ryan Garcia in now-deleted tweet after failed drugs test

Tommy Fury calls out Conor McGregor again

UFC legend calls out Paddy Pimblett for fight in the UK

WATCH: Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton choose their Ultimate Brazil Five-A-Side

Topics:

Conor McGregor,UFC,UFC 303

RELATED ARTICLES

Conor McGregor’s comeback fight has been called off

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s comeback fight has been called off

By Ryan Price

Eddie Hall produces insane knockout in 2 vs 1 MMA fight 

Eddie Hall

Eddie Hall produces insane knockout in 2 vs 1 MMA fight 

By Callum Boyle

Dana White’s viral FedEx video gets delivery driver fired

Dana White

Dana White’s viral FedEx video gets delivery driver fired

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Ronaldinho admits he ‘can’t find the spirit’ to watch football this summer

Brazil

Ronaldinho admits he ‘can’t find the spirit’ to watch football this summer

By Ryan Price

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

England

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

By Ryan Price

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

Croatia

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

By SportsJOE

Matija Sarkic was named man of the match in last game he played before his death

matija sarkic

Matija Sarkic was named man of the match in last game he played before his death

By Charlie Herbert

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Šarkić dies aged 26

Aston Villa

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Šarkić dies aged 26

By Ryan Price

Ronaldinho admits he ‘can’t find the spirit’ to watch football this summer

Brazil

Ronaldinho admits he ‘can’t find the spirit’ to watch football this summer

By Ryan Price

One of the best revenge thriller movies of all time is on TV tonight

FIlm4

One of the best revenge thriller movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Fallout season 2 set to hit screens much sooner than fans expected

Entertainment

Fallout season 2 set to hit screens much sooner than fans expected

By Ryan Price

Terrifying moment theme park ride halts in mid-air leaving 28 people stuck upside down

News

Terrifying moment theme park ride halts in mid-air leaving 28 people stuck upside down

By Ryan Price

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

England

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

By Ryan Price

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates has been knighted

king charles

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates has been knighted

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

Croatia

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

By SportsJOE

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

By Ryan Price

Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Arsenal

Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

By Charlie Herbert

Amber Heard going by different name after leaving the US to start new life

Amber Heard

Amber Heard going by different name after leaving the US to start new life

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

Daniel Kaluuya

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories