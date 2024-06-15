Search icon

15th Jun 2024

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

Follow all the big news from the Uefa Euro 2024 in our dedicated hub above.

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day Two: Follow the action live in our hub.

On Day Two of the tournament, there are three games.

Hungary face Switzerland in Group A, before, in Group B, Spain play Croatia and Italy take on Albania. The matches kick off at 2 pm, 5 pm and 8 pm respectively.

On day one of the tournament hosts Germany got off to a flying start, hammering Scotland 5-1 in Munich.

