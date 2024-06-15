EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

It’s the first triple header of EURO 2024

EURO 2024 is underway and today (June 15) is the first triple bill of action fans will be treated to.

After Germany’s demolition of Scotland kicked off the tournament last night, football fans have got three games to look forward to today.

Whilst Spain vs Croatia is undoubtedly Saturday’s headline fixture, there are two more crucial matches taking place as well.

So when are all the matches taking place, and what channel can you watch them on?

Hungary vs Switzerland – 2pm, ITV1

Saturday’s action kicks off at 2pm when Hungary and Switzerland take each other on in Cologne in the second game of Group A. After Germany’s impressive performance, it looks like these two will be battling it out with Scotland for second place in the group.

But with the four best third-placed sides qualifying for the last 16 as well, a win for either Hungary or Switzerland here would do their hopes of progressing to the next round the world of good.

Spain vs Croatia – 5pm, ITV1

The crunch clash of the day is taking place in Berlin at 5pm, when two-time champions Spain take on perennial over-achievers Croatia. This is the first match of Group B, which is arguably this tournament’s group of death.

Whilst Spain are one of the favourites for the tournament, the same can’t be said for Croatia. This tournament arguably represents the end of their golden generation and is expected to be Luka Modric‘s last major tournament for his country.

The 2018 World Cup finalists can never be written off though. Defeat for either side in the opener would leave them with an uphill task in trying to finish in the top two, with reigning European champions Italy also in the group.

Speaking of which…

Italy vs Albania – 8pm, BBC One

The third part of Saturday’s trilogy takes place in Dortmund where Italy get the defence of their Euros crown underway against Albania.

The Azzurri beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley back in 2021, but this is a much-changed team from the side on that day. The Italians failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, and are under pressure to perform at EURO 2024.

They’ll therefore be pretty grateful to be kicking off against one of the lowest ranked sides in the tournament, Albania.

The 66th ranked side in the world are appearing at just their second major tournament, and it would be a minor miracle if they managed to qualify from Group B.

But Italy will no a slip up here would spell disaster ahead of much trickier games against Spain and Croatia, so all the pressure will be on Luciano Spalletti’s men.

