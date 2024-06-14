Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

The England gaffer made it clear in a pre-Euro ITV interview

There are an abundance of options to compliment Declan Rice in midfield, such as through Adam Wharton, Conor Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo.

However, a fresh interview from Gareth Southgate shown on ITV has indicated that the 25-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold is the player ‘ready to start.’

Southgate spoke on Trent learning to play in midfield:

“I’ve enjoyed helping him with the project over the last 12 months”

Then asked whether he ready to start in this role, Southgate gave a categoric answer:

“We believe he is”.

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t featured on many occasions in midfield for England, however Gareth Southgate has recently shown he can get the best out of Liverpool’s huge talent in this position.

Mainoo and Gallagher have additionally impressed this year with individual performances, with recent debutant Wharton also bursting onto the scene against Bosnia.

Recent Champions League winner Jude Bellingham is most likely to feature in a more advanced role as a consistent mainstay in the team of talent.

Alexander-Arnold also earned plaudits when starting v Bosnia, scoring a thunderous volley.

In the final warm-up game against Iceland, Alexander-Arnold created the most chances for England (3), despite only playing 25 minutes. An impressive omen ahead of the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad arrived in Germany earlier this week and have trained ahead of what is going to be an enthralling tournament of football.

READ MORE:

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

Scotland fans crash wedding as German couple didn’t realise they booked the same day as Euro 2024 opener