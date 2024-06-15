Search icon

Football

15th Jun 2024

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

Ryan Price

All eyes are on Group B.

Seventy-per-cent of football fans have said that Spain will finish top of Group B ahead of Italy, Croatia and Albania.

Dubbed the ‘group of death’, just 5.56% backed Albania to surprise everyone and finish ahead of the three European powerhouses.

In a poll posted to FootballJOE, 70% of followers voted that Luis de la Fuente’s Spanish side will dominate against the other teams in the group, and finish top going into the knockout stages of the tournament.

When it came to the Luka Modric led Croatians, 12.2% fancied them to win the toughest group in the tournament, while the same percentage said Luciano Spaletti’s men will come out on top.

Many in the comments section questioned the sanity of the 5.56% who said Albania would overcome challenges from Spain, Croatia and Italy to win Group B, with one user commenting: “5.56% of you guys are VERY optimistic.”

The Albanian’s would have to produce a much better performance than the Scots did last night in order to cause an upset of that magnitude.

Steve Clarke’s Tartan Army struggled from the outset to create any problems for Julian Nagelsmann’s Germans, and attacker Florian Witz put the home team ahead inside ten minutes.

Difficulty turned to disaster just before half-time, when Ryan Porteous was shown a red card for a bad challenge on Ilkay Gundogan, and gave away a penalty which Kai Havertz calmly converted.

Germany went on to win the game 5-1.

Former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United captain Roy Keane in the ITV Sport studio had some strong words for Scotland captain Andy Robertson after the final whistle.

