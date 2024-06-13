Search icon

Football

13th Jun 2024

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

Callum Boyle

LFG

It’s here and it’s beautiful: The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz.

To keep you entertained through all things Euros we’ve got a quiz that will be coming your way once a week.

Expect 10 questions based on this current tournament and previous editions over the next few weeks as football fever takes over.

So get those quiz hats on, get your national team’s shirt on and prepare yourself for a rollercoaster of a tournament.

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

Find more quizzes:

Topics:

Football,Germany,Sport,Uefa Euro 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Lionel Messi confirms surprise retirement plan

Argentina

Lionel Messi confirms surprise retirement plan

By Harry Warner

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

By Harry Warner

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

Beer

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

People urged to check wardrobes over retro football shirts that could be worth hundreds

People urged to check wardrobes over retro football shirts that could be worth hundreds

By Jacob Entwistle

Erik ten Hag handed measly transfer budget for next season

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag handed measly transfer budget for next season

By Callum Boyle

87 percent of the JOE audience think Trent Alexander-Arnold should start for England at the Euros

87 percent of the JOE audience think Trent Alexander-Arnold should start for England at the Euros

By Jacob Entwistle

Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint days ahead of Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint days ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

UEFA ban bizarre item from stadiums at Euro 2024

Football

UEFA ban bizarre item from stadiums at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Fans label Love Island USA ‘the worst thing they’ve ever seen’ as show debuts

celebrity

Fans label Love Island USA ‘the worst thing they’ve ever seen’ as show debuts

By Ryan Price

Support floods in for Si King as he goes back to work without Dave Myers

BBC

Support floods in for Si King as he goes back to work without Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

2024 Olympics

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

By Charlie Herbert

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Election

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

By Ryan Price

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

willem dafoe

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

Beer

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

Entertainment

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

By Ryan Price

Ruth Jones ‘leaks spoilers’ for upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

BBC

Ruth Jones ‘leaks spoilers’ for upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

By Charlie Herbert

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

celebrity

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

By Ryan Price

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

BBC

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

By Stephen Porzio

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

Air Travel

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

By Harry Warner

Load more stories