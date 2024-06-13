The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

LFG
It’s here and it’s beautiful: The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz.
To keep you entertained through all things Euros we’ve got a quiz that will be coming your way once a week.
Expect 10 questions based on this current tournament and previous editions over the next few weeks as football fever takes over.
So get those quiz hats on, get your national team’s shirt on and prepare yourself for a rollercoaster of a tournament.
