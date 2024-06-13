The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

LFG

It’s here and it’s beautiful: The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz.

To keep you entertained through all things Euros we’ve got a quiz that will be coming your way once a week.

Expect 10 questions based on this current tournament and previous editions over the next few weeks as football fever takes over.

So get those quiz hats on, get your national team’s shirt on and prepare yourself for a rollercoaster of a tournament.



Who is the most regularly-appearing nation to never make it out of the group stage?

Scotland Cyrpus Luxembourg Correct! Wrong! Which player has appeared at more Euros finals than any other? Thierry Henry Gary Lineker Cristiano Ronaldo Correct! Wrong! Which of these teams is making their first appearance at a European Championships this summer? Georgia North Macedonia Norway Correct! Wrong! Which player received the fastest red card in the competition's history? Eric Abidal Giorgos Karagounis Nuno Gomes Correct! Wrong! Who is the overall highest points-scoring nation at the European Championships? Italy Spain Germany Correct! Wrong! Which nation hosted the first European Championships in 1960? Belgium France Italy Correct! Wrong! What manager has coached the most games at the Euros? Joachim Low Vicente del Bosque Guus Hiddink Correct! Wrong! Which nation has the record for the longest gap between appearances at the Euros?

Hungary Norway Slovenia Correct! Wrong! Who were the first host nation to win the Euros on home soil? France Spain Italy Correct! Wrong! Which nation have made the most appearances in a Euros final?

