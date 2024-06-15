Search icon

Football

15th Jun 2024

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Šarkić dies aged 26

Ryan Price

millwall goalkeeper

The Grimsby-born goalie signed for the Lions last summer.

Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Šarkić has died aged 26.

The former Aston Villa and Stoke City player is said to have fallen ill at an apartment in the town of Budva in Montenegro while on international duty.

He died at around 6:30am local time on Saturday morning (June 15).

A few days ago, Šarkić impressed the public with several brilliant saves in a friendly match against Belgium in Brussels on June 5.

Despite winning man of the match in that game, he missed the following friendly against Georgia in Podgorica four days later.

In a statement, Millwall said they were “completely devastated” by the goalkeeper’s passing.

The club said: “Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26.

“Sarkic, The Lions’ number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.

“A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions.

“Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time.”

They added that no further comment would be made at this time and asked for the privacy of Matija’s family to be respected.

Millwall Supporters’ Club posted on X: “What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Šarkić has died at the young age of 26. Devastating news for his friends and family and for all of us associated with Millwall. Once a lion, always a lion.”

Šarkić began his career in Anderlecht’s academy before being snapped up by Aston Villa in 2015.

The Grimsby-born stopper joined Wolves in 2020 and impressed in loan spells with Shrewsbury, Birmingham and Stoke.

He signed a permanent contract with Millwall during the 2023 summer transfer window, and made 32 appearances for the club last season.

Topics:

Aston Villa,Breaking News,Death,Football,Goalkeeper,Milwall,Montenegro,News,Sport,Stoke City

RELATED ARTICLES

Terrifying moment theme park ride halts in mid-air leaving 28 people stuck upside down

News

Terrifying moment theme park ride halts in mid-air leaving 28 people stuck upside down

By Ryan Price

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

England

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

By Ryan Price

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates has been knighted

king charles

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates has been knighted

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

Croatia

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

By SportsJOE

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

euro 2024

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd players mocked Erik ten Hag behind his back while pretending to be ‘buzzing bees’

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd players mocked Erik ten Hag behind his back while pretending to be ‘buzzing bees’

By Harry Warner

Scotland fans crash wedding as German couple didn’t realise they booked the same day as Euro 2024 opener

Scotland fans crash wedding as German couple didn’t realise they booked the same day as Euro 2024 opener

By Jacob Entwistle

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

Croatia

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

By SportsJOE

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

By Ryan Price

Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Arsenal

Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

By Charlie Herbert

Amber Heard going by different name after leaving the US to start new life

Amber Heard

Amber Heard going by different name after leaving the US to start new life

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

Daniel Kaluuya

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Matija Sarkic was named man of the match in last game he played before his death

matija sarkic

Matija Sarkic was named man of the match in last game he played before his death

By Charlie Herbert

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

Anthology

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

By Stephen Porzio

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

euro 2024

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

By Callum Boyle

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

Disney

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

By Stephen Porzio

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Gary Oldman

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories