Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

Hailing from an Oscar-winning filmmaker, some have called it one of the best sci-fi films of the 21st century.

Netflix has just added Nope, the 2022 neo-Western sci-fi thriller from Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us).

With its title standing for ‘Not of Planet Earth’, the movie revolves around two chalk and cheese siblings (played by Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who inherit a California horse ranch from their father (Keith David) after his mysterious death.

Working there, the pair begin to realise something sinister is lurking in the skies above the ranch.

All the while, the owner of a nearby theme park (Oscar-nominee Steven Yeun) tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.

Blending all the thrills you would associate with a big-budget UFO movie with an unsettling horror-tinged atmosphere and an enigmatic story layered with deeper meaning, Nope was a hit at the box office and earned an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Its reputation has improved even further in the time since its release, however, with some going as far as to call it one of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century and of all time.

You can read a sample of some of the glowing reviews Nope received below.

AARP Movies for Grownups: “A little bit Close Encounters, a little North by Northwest, Nope is non-stop entertainment. Working with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (his version of Cary Grant), Peele weaves a wild Western UFO tale.”

ABC News: “Another game-changer from Jordan Peele, who pushes the limits of fun, fright and movie love to take horror to the next level. What do UFOs have to do with the violence eating at America? Say yes to Nope—it’ll mess with your head and pin you to your seat.”

Baltimore Magazine: “Nope grapples with enough issues of representation, voyeurism, exploitation, and spectacle to fill up 10 philosophy classes. Which is not to say it’s not just a straight-up thrilling and hilariously unhinged horror/sci-fi.”

The New York Times: “There are some fascinating internal tensions within the movie, along with impeccably managed suspense, sharp jokes and a beguiling, unnerving atmosphere of all-around weirdness.”

Toronto Star: “A sci-fi thriller shot through with elemental admonition, it celebrates the wonder of staring at spectacle while shuddering at the terror of what’s coming at us.”

Vox: “Nope is a bloody, creepy UFO movie, unexpectedly gross in spots, with several different ideas knocking around in its head.”

Also featuring amongst its cast Brendan Perea and the great Michael Wincott, Nope is streaming on Netflix in the UK and Ireland right now.

Readers in the States can also watch it on the streaming service Starz.

