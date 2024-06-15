Search icon

News

15th Jun 2024

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Ryan Price

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March.

Kate Middleton has been seen publicly for the first time at today’s Trooping the Colour event in central London.

The ceremonial parade is being held in Whitehall today to celebrate the King’s official birthday.

The Princess of Wales was seen smiling at members of the public from a carriage where she was joined by Prince William and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Their carriage was second in a convoy behind King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The convoy will travel along the mall towards Horse Guards Parade, where they will watch the Trooping ceremony.

The Princess announced her diagnosis in a video uploaded to social media in March, and has been undergoing treatment since.

During the video, Middleton stressed that she was well and hopeful of making a “full recovery” while also requesting that her and the family’s privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” the Princess continued.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

In early May, Prince William provided an update on his wife’s condition to a member of the public, who told Sky News: “I asked William about his wife Kate and he said: ‘She’s doing well, thanks,’ and I suggested they might like to come for a visit and bring the children.

“William responded: ‘The children are very jealous that I am here… Maybe we might come later in the year’.”

