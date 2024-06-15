Search icon

Football

15th Jun 2024

Ronaldinho admits he ‘can’t find the spirit’ to watch football this summer

Ryan Price

The 2002 World Cup winner has said he has “had enough”.

Ronaldinho has declared that he will not watch any Brazil game at the Copa America this summer, and has called Dorival Júnior’s side “one of the worst teams in the recent years.”

The former Barcelona and AC Milan attacker made the strong statement after watching Brazil get held to a one-all draw against USA in a Copa America warm-up game.

In an interview posted to Instagram, the 44-year-old said: “That’s it guys, I will not watch any Brazil game at the Copa América nor celebrate any victory.

“I’ve had enough. It’s a sad moment for those who love Brazilian football. It’s hard now to find the spirit to watch the games.”

“It’s one of the worst teams in the recent years,” he continued. “No respectable leaders, only average players for the majority.

“I’ve never seen a situation as bad as this. Lack of love for Brazil shirt and lack of football. Our performance has been one of the worst things I’ve ever seen, it’s such a shame.”

The 2005 Ballon D’Or winner did, however, have some positive things to say about one Brazil player.

He praised Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior and backed him to win the coveted Ballon D’or award this year, having helped Los Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double.

Many fans on X reacted to Ronaldinho’s criticism of this current Brazil team, with some referencing the star-studded Brazil line-up that dominated much of world football in the early noughties.

One user commented: “Damn imaging reading this as a current Brazilian player, so embarrassing. Hopefully this motivates them to do better.”

Another shared a video of the iconic Joga Bonito Nike advert from 2006.

Brazil’s first game at Copa América comes against Costa Rica on June 24, with Colombia and Paraguay also in Group D.

