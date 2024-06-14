Search icon

Football

14th Jun 2024

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

Callum Boyle

One man has been arrested

The Berlin fan zone has been temporarily closed and evacuated after police discovered a suspect package.

Local sources have reported that one man has been arrested by police and that the fan zone is set reopen imminently.

A statement from Berlin Police on X said: “A suspicious object was found in the entrance area on Scheidemannstrasse #Fanzone. This area is currently not available to fans. Our colleagues are checking the object.”

Approximately 10,000 people are expected to watch the Euro 2024 opener between Germany and Scotland inside the fan zone tonight.

Tonight’s opening game of the tournament will take place in Munich almost six hours away however extra security measures are likely to be put in place.

Local authorities have added that only some sections of the fan park have been affected. One of the four entrances is still available to use.

