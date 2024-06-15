Search icon

News

15th Jun 2024

Terrifying moment theme park ride halts in mid-air leaving 28 people stuck upside down

Ryan Price

The passengers were left dangling for almost half an hour.

Passengers on a theme park ride at Oaks Amusement Park in Portland, Oregon were forced to live through their worst nightmare when the AtmosFEAR ride broke down midway through it’s cycle and left them suspended upside down.

Twenty eight people were left stuck 100ft above the ground until firefighters arrived 25 minutes later and were able to return the ride to it’s ‘unloading position’.

@chrisxryan The ride got stuck and everyone is suspeneded upside down. This is terrfying. They just to close the park #scaryride #oakspark ♬ original sound – Chris Ryan

A passer-by, who goes by the username @chrisxryan on TikTok, posted a video of the incident, along with the caption: “The ride got stuck and everyone is suspended upside down. This is terrifying. They just closed the park.”

According to Sky News, one person with a pre-existing medical condition was taken to hospital as a precaution, but incredibly, nobody else was injured.

Hours later, Ryan posted an update, saying: “Update, park was completly shut down and evacuated.

“They were stuck upside down for roughly 30 minutes,” he continued. “The ride finally started working but they still had to go side to side before it finally stopped. Hoping everyone is okay.”

@chrisxryan Replying to @Vanessa Clark 💍💜 ♬ original sound – Chris Ryan

He provided a third update an hour later when he had returned home from the park, speaking to camera and describing the incident in detail.

The park had to be evacuated,” he said. “As we were in line trying to leave, we heard screams and we noticed that the ride had come back on and they had to go side to side before they could even get back off.

“I couldn’t imagine how terrifying that would have been for the people who were stuck up there.”

Portland Fire and Rescue said on X that firefighters worked with engineers at Oaks Park to manually lower the ride, but that crews had been preparing to conduct a high-angle ropes rescue if necessary.

The ride has been in operation since 2021 and has not had any prior incidents, the park said. It will remain closed until further notice.

A similar incident occurred last month at Canada’s Wonderland theme park in Vaughan, Ontario.

A viral video showed passengers on the Lumberjack ride dangling upside down for 45 mins.

Again, a passer-by managed to capture the harrowing incident.

@jiashira_ After about 45 mins they were able to get everyone down safety 🫠😮‍💨 I’m definitely not getting on this ride any time soon! #canadaswonderland #canada #toronto #amusementpark #ridegetsstuck #scary #wtf #viral #fyp ♬ original sound – Shira 🦂

One passenger on the ride described how many of those on the ride started crying in fear, and that their tears streamed back into their eyes because of the ride’s positioning.

Spencer Parkhouse, 11, said he at first thought the ride grinding to a halt was part of the experience.

But when they looked down below to see ambulances pulling up dozens of feet below them, they knew something was wrong.

“[I was] just like feeling — when are we going to drop down? Are we ever going to drop down?” he told CBC News.

He added:  “[I was] just like feeling – when are we going to drop down? Are we ever going to drop down?”

Related Links:

Terrifying moment theme park ride breaks down in mid-air, leaving passengers dangling

Alton Towers unveils first-look footage at ‘upgraded’ Nemesis rollercoaster as it’s set to reopen

Alton Towers confirms opening date for upgraded Nemesis rollercoaster

Man goes viral for refusing to give up his spot on a ride to a crying child

Alton Towers attraction forced to close permanently after 21 years

Topics:

News,Oregon,rescue,Rollercoaster,theme park accident

RELATED ARTICLES

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates has been knighted

king charles

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates has been knighted

By Ryan Price

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

By Ryan Price

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Šarkić dies aged 26

Aston Villa

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Šarkić dies aged 26

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Arsenal

Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

By Charlie Herbert

Matija Sarkic was named man of the match in last game he played before his death

matija sarkic

Matija Sarkic was named man of the match in last game he played before his death

By Charlie Herbert

Stephen King says he was wrong about Netflix horror film that has ‘amazing’ ending

Entertainment

Stephen King says he was wrong about Netflix horror film that has ‘amazing’ ending

By Harry Warner

Mysterious radio signals are coming from galaxies like our own, says study

galaxy

Mysterious radio signals are coming from galaxies like our own, says study

By Ryan Price

Cancer campaigner shares heartbreaking final post before death

Cancer

Cancer campaigner shares heartbreaking final post before death

By Ryan Price

Dr Michael Mosley’s final interview to be shown on BBC after death

BBC

Dr Michael Mosley’s final interview to be shown on BBC after death

By Ryan Price

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

England

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

By Ryan Price

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

Croatia

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

By SportsJOE

Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Arsenal

Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

By Charlie Herbert

Amber Heard going by different name after leaving the US to start new life

Amber Heard

Amber Heard going by different name after leaving the US to start new life

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

Daniel Kaluuya

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Matija Sarkic was named man of the match in last game he played before his death

matija sarkic

Matija Sarkic was named man of the match in last game he played before his death

By Charlie Herbert

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

Anthology

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

By Stephen Porzio

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

euro 2024

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

By Callum Boyle

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

Disney

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

By Stephen Porzio

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Gary Oldman

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories