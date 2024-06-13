Search icon

Football

13th Jun 2024

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

JOE

Follow all the big news from the Uefa Euro 2024 in our dedicated hub above.

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024, starting on Friday with hosts Germany facing Scotland.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day One: Follow the action live in our hub.

Germany take on Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday at 8 pm UK time.

The match in Group A is the opening fixture of Euro 2024, and sees tournament hosts Germany take on Scotland, who beat Spain and Norway in qualifying, but are underdogs in this tie.

You can watch the match on ITV 1 in the UK. Coverage begins at 6:30 pm.

On Saturday, there are three fixtures, as Hungary face Switzerland in Group A, before, in Group B, Spain play Croatia (5 pm), and Italy take on Albania (8pm).

euro 2024,Germany,Scotland,Uefa Euro 2024

