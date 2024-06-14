Search icon

Euro 2020

14th Jun 2024

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 1!

Colin McDonnell

Test your knowledge on famous Euros matches from the past

Euro 2024 is here! Yes, for the next month all eyes will be on Germany as the entire continent goes football crazy, football mad.

But whilst your eyes will be glued to what’s going on on the pitch, we’ll be providing you with some quality quizzing content to keep you occupied in the brief moments when football isn’t happening.

In Missing Players quizzes, it’s all about how well you can remember starting XIs from previous European Championships. All you need to do is pick the players we’ve removed from the lineup, but it’s trickier than it sounds.

Then, by simply entering your email, you can be in with a chance of winning a prize once the tournament wraps up.

These quizzes will be running throughout the tournament, so make sure you don’t miss them.

Good luck!

