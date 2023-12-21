You have four minutes to name these seven footballers

Quite the footballing achievement.
SportsJOE was at a recent pub quiz [we won!] and was thrown a question so tricky that we felt it deserved a mini football quiz of its’ own.
There have been seven footballers to win the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup. We want you to name all seven, and we’re giving you four minutes to do it.
The only hint we will give you is that the wins may have come at different clubs.
Play the quiz here if it is not fully displaying, below. Get stuck in, and good luck!
