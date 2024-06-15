Amber Heard going by different name after leaving the US to start new life

The 38-year-old actress has moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

Amber Heard has reportedly changed her name after leaving the US to start a new life in Spain with her three-year-old daughter.

The Aquaman has had a turbulent couple of years following the very public and intense defamation trial that took place in 2022, in which the jury ruled that Heard’s op-ed references to “sexual violence” and “domestic abuse” carried out by her ex-husband Johnny Depp were false.

The ruling led to Depp being awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages from Heard.

By the time the case was finally settled at the end of 2022, Heard had made the decision to relocate to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

Heard gave birth to Oonagh in 2021 via a surrogate, and has never publicly revealed the identity of the child’s father.

In a video posted to TikTok last year, Heard can be seen interacting with fans and reporters outside of her home in Madrid.

One cameraman asks the Zombieland actress: “Amber, how is your new life here in Madrid?”, to which she replies in Spanish: “I love Spain, so much.”

Heard is then asked whether she plans on staying in the Spanish capital, and she responds: “Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here.”

Now, Spanish newspaper El Diario de Mallorca reports that her commitment to starting afresh in a new country involves a name change.

The outlet claims that Heard is living under the pseudonym Martha Jane Cannary, which is the real name of old-West American sharpshooter Calamity Jane.

“The choice of this identity, which appears at the entrance of her new Mallorcan home, draws much attention, especially as Johnny Depp always maintained that his family trace their roots to ancient Native American tribes and that his great-great-grandmother was Cherokee,” the paper states.

It sounds as though Heard now lives a much quieter and under-the-radar life unlike the chaos of recent years.

A friend of hers revealed to PEOPLE magazine last year that her main priority is now her daughter Oonagh, and that she’s enjoying life as a single-mother.

“The trial was exhausting for her,” the source said. “She missed her little girl.

“She is focused on raising her daughter. She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom.”

Related Links:

People boycotting Aquaman 2 after discovering how many lines Amber Heard has

Shane MacGowan ‘urged’ Johnny Depp to forgive Amber Heard

Amber Heard claimed Jason Momoa ‘dressed like Johnny’ Depp on set of Aquaman 2

Johnny Depp reveals he prefers quiet country life in his Downton Abbey-like estate