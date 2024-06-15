Search icon

Entertainment

15th Jun 2024

Amber Heard going by different name after leaving the US to start new life

Ryan Price

The 38-year-old actress has moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

Amber Heard has reportedly changed her name after leaving the US to start a new life in Spain with her three-year-old daughter.

The Aquaman has had a turbulent couple of years following the very public and intense defamation trial that took place in 2022, in which the jury ruled that Heard’s op-ed references to “sexual violence” and “domestic abuse” carried out by her ex-husband Johnny Depp were false.

The ruling led to Depp being awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages from Heard.

By the time the case was finally settled at the end of 2022, Heard had made the decision to relocate to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

Heard gave birth to Oonagh in 2021 via a surrogate, and has never publicly revealed the identity of the child’s father.

In a video posted to TikTok last year, Heard can be seen interacting with fans and reporters outside of her home in Madrid.

One cameraman asks the Zombieland actress: “Amber, how is your new life here in Madrid?”, to which she replies in Spanish: “I love Spain, so much.”

Heard is then asked whether she plans on staying in the Spanish capital, and she responds: “Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here.”

@theartofshade #madrid #madridespaña🇪🇸 #amberheard #actress #johnnydepp #scammer #foryou #parati #espanol #viral #turd ♬ original sound – theartofshade_

Now, Spanish newspaper El Diario de Mallorca reports that her commitment to starting afresh in a new country involves a name change.

The outlet claims that Heard is living under the pseudonym Martha Jane Cannary, which is the real name of old-West American sharpshooter Calamity Jane.

“The choice of this identity, which appears at the entrance of her new Mallorcan home, draws much attention, especially as Johnny Depp always maintained that his family trace their roots to ancient Native American tribes and that his great-great-grandmother was Cherokee,” the paper states.

It sounds as though Heard now lives a much quieter and under-the-radar life unlike the chaos of recent years.

A friend of hers revealed to PEOPLE magazine last year that her main priority is now her daughter Oonagh, and that she’s enjoying life as a single-mother.

“The trial was exhausting for her,” the source said. “She missed her little girl.

“She is focused on raising her daughter. She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom.”

Related Links:

People boycotting Aquaman 2 after discovering how many lines Amber Heard has

Shane MacGowan ‘urged’ Johnny Depp to forgive Amber Heard

Amber Heard claimed Jason Momoa ‘dressed like Johnny’ Depp on set of Aquaman 2

Johnny Depp reveals he prefers quiet country life in his Downton Abbey-like estate

Topics:

Amber Heard,celebrity,Entertainment,Hollywood,Johnny Depp

RELATED ARTICLES

Stephen King says he was wrong about Netflix horror film that has ‘amazing’ ending

Entertainment

Stephen King says he was wrong about Netflix horror film that has ‘amazing’ ending

By Harry Warner

Magic Mike actor claims he didn’t get Superman role because he’s gay

Entertainment

Magic Mike actor claims he didn’t get Superman role because he’s gay

By Ryan Price

The Crow remake labeled ‘horrible, unwatchable and disrespectful’ to star who died making the original

Comic Book Movies

The Crow remake labeled ‘horrible, unwatchable and disrespectful’ to star who died making the original

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

Daniel Kaluuya

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

Anthology

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

Disney

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

By Stephen Porzio

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Gary Oldman

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 403

euro 2024

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 403

By Charlie Herbert

Jodie Comer ‘watching clips of Cheryl on The X Factor’ to prepare for 28 Years Later

28 Days Later

Jodie Comer ‘watching clips of Cheryl on The X Factor’ to prepare for 28 Years Later

By Ryan Price

Terrifying moment theme park ride halts in mid-air leaving 28 people stuck upside down

News

Terrifying moment theme park ride halts in mid-air leaving 28 people stuck upside down

By Ryan Price

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

England

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

By Ryan Price

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates has been knighted

king charles

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates has been knighted

By Ryan Price

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

Croatia

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

By SportsJOE

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Arsenal

Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

Daniel Kaluuya

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

By Stephen Porzio

Matija Sarkic was named man of the match in last game he played before his death

matija sarkic

Matija Sarkic was named man of the match in last game he played before his death

By Charlie Herbert

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Šarkić dies aged 26

Aston Villa

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Šarkić dies aged 26

By Ryan Price

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

Anthology

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories