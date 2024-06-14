Scotland fans crash wedding as German couple didn’t realise they booked the same day as Euro 2024 opener

“Can I bring a +1?”

Anticipation is sky-high ahead of tonight’s Euro 2024 opener between hosts Germany and Scotland as thousands of fans gather together to swarm the centre of Munich.

However, one couple getting married this afternoon were hugely surprised when their celebration was joined by thousands of Scotland fans also in party-mode in preparation of their Euros curtain-raiser.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland’s Lunchtime Live programme, the couple, Claus and Variena had no idea that upon booking their wedding there would be a large amount of party additions, more than your typical +1.

Claus stated: “The situation makes the day more beautiful.”

Variena responded: “There’s been congratulations and singing. They are all very, very nice people.

“We are very happy that all you guys are here in Munich celebrating with us. They are not here for the game. They are actually here for our wedding!”

What a beautiful tribute.

All eyes on Munich

Scotland haven’t faced Germany at the European Championships since 1992, and they will be hoping to pull off an incredible shock against one of the tournament favourites tonight.

The Tartan Army have a host of players that can provide a moment of magic and will look to them in search for that elusive goal to create timeless memories to last generations.

Scott McTominay has come in clutch for Manchester United so many times and could do the same for Scotland.

Having previously bagged last-minute winners and scoring a double to famously sink Spain, he has also been voted the EE Men’s Player of the Year for 2023. The exact type of player you want in your team during a major tournament.

Former Champions League winner Andy Robertson loves the odd spectacular strike and Scotland fans will all remember the opener against Cyprus at Hampden Park back in 2019.

He’s more than capable of doing it again on the big stage.

John McGinn, recently viral for his exceptional dancing ability is a national hero and a centre-midfield mainstay for Champions League elect Aston Villa.

A hugely important player, he’ll surely have something to say during the tournament.

