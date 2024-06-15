Search icon

News

15th Jun 2024

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates has been knighted

Ryan Price

The former subpostmaster has been included in the King’s birthday honours.

Alan Bates, the campaigner who highlighted the Post Office scandal, has been handed a knighthood in King Charles’ birthday honours.

The former post office operator founded the Justice for Sub-postmasters Alliance, and was one of the key voices and campaigners in bringing attention to the Horizon IT scandal, in which hundreds of sub-postmasters were wrongly prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after faulty software said money was missing from Post Office branch accounts.

Bates’ campaigning over the years helped lead to the mass quashing of hundreds of the convictions.

One of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British history, it gathered national attention following the broadcast of ITV drama, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, in January this year.

Speaking about the accolade, Bates told Sky News that it comes as “recognition of the sheer hell that they’ve been through over the years”.

“It’s not just for me, it’s for all of them,” he said, referring to former employees of the Post Office who were wrongfully convicted of stealing.

He said he had been told about the knighthood while watching former Post Office boss Paula Vennells give evidence at the Post Office inquiry.

Bates added that he hoped the honour would be “another string to my bow to help me go forward and get some finality for people”.

The 69-year-old is among a list of names to be awarded by the monarch.

Other famous faces given the honour include Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon, artist Tracy Emin, cyclist Mark Cavendish and Scottish satirist and writer Armando Iannuci.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has received the highest award possible, being made a Companion of Honour.

Related links:

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

WATCH: Asking Students To Guess The Cost of Living in 2001

Topics:

king charles,knighthood,News,post office scandal

RELATED ARTICLES

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

By Ryan Price

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Šarkić dies aged 26

Aston Villa

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Šarkić dies aged 26

By Ryan Price

Cancer campaigner shares heartbreaking final post before death

Cancer

Cancer campaigner shares heartbreaking final post before death

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Arsenal

Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

By Charlie Herbert

Matija Sarkic was named man of the match in last game he played before his death

matija sarkic

Matija Sarkic was named man of the match in last game he played before his death

By Charlie Herbert

Stephen King says he was wrong about Netflix horror film that has ‘amazing’ ending

Entertainment

Stephen King says he was wrong about Netflix horror film that has ‘amazing’ ending

By Harry Warner

Mysterious radio signals are coming from galaxies like our own, says study

galaxy

Mysterious radio signals are coming from galaxies like our own, says study

By Ryan Price

Dr Michael Mosley’s final interview to be shown on BBC after death

BBC

Dr Michael Mosley’s final interview to be shown on BBC after death

By Ryan Price

Man Utd agree deal with Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton

Man Utd agree deal with Jarrad Branthwaite

By Harry Warner

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

England

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

By Ryan Price

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

Croatia

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

By SportsJOE

Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Arsenal

Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

By Charlie Herbert

Amber Heard going by different name after leaving the US to start new life

Amber Heard

Amber Heard going by different name after leaving the US to start new life

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

Daniel Kaluuya

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Matija Sarkic was named man of the match in last game he played before his death

matija sarkic

Matija Sarkic was named man of the match in last game he played before his death

By Charlie Herbert

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

Anthology

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

By Stephen Porzio

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

euro 2024

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

By Callum Boyle

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

Disney

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

By Stephen Porzio

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Gary Oldman

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories