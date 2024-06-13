Search icon

Football

13th Jun 2024

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

Charlie Herbert

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

Watch out Germany, the Tartan Army is coming

With Euro 2024 starting tomorrow, fans from all corners of Europe will be descending on Germany over the next four weeks for a festival of football.

Some of the first arriving for the tournament will be Scotland fans, with their side taking on the hosts in the tournament opener in Munich.

Hoards of the Tartan Army will be making their way to Germany in time for tomorrow evening, and it sounds like plenty have decided to let the merriment commence before they’ve even left Scotland.

And there was only ever going to be one beer they went for – Scotland’s very own Tennent’s.

According to some online, fans had managed to drink the Tennent’s Bar at Glasgow Airport dry of the Scottish beer before many of you will have had your morning Weetabix.

Writing on X, Paul Malik said: “9am at Glasgow Airport and the Tennent’s bar has run out of Tennent’s Outstanding.”

It sounds like there were similar scenes across the country, with one person replying that the “keg at Aberdeen [airport] needed changing at 5am.”

Another said: “I’m told it was the same at Edinburgh airport last night. An angry pal was left drinking Stella.”

The eyes of Europe will be on Steve Clarke’s men tomorrow evening when they take on Germany in the tournament opener.

The two nations are in Group A alongside Hungary and Switzerland. With only the top two guaranteed of progressing to the last 16, a result against the hosts would be a huge boosts to Scotland’s hopes of qualifying for a first ever European Championships knockout game.

It certainly sounds like they’ll have some pretty vocal support backing them in Munich.

Related links:

People urged to check wardrobes over retro football shirts that could be worth hundreds

Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint days ahead of Euro 2024

UEFA ban bizarre item from stadiums at Euro 2024

Topics:

Beer,euro 2024,Scotland (Football),scotland fans,tennent's,Uefa Euro 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

Football

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

By Callum Boyle

UEFA ban bizarre item from stadiums at Euro 2024

Football

UEFA ban bizarre item from stadiums at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

People urged to check wardrobes over retro football shirts that could be worth hundreds

People urged to check wardrobes over retro football shirts that could be worth hundreds

By Jacob Entwistle

Erik ten Hag handed measly transfer budget for next season

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag handed measly transfer budget for next season

By Callum Boyle

87 percent of the JOE audience think Trent Alexander-Arnold should start for England at the Euros

87 percent of the JOE audience think Trent Alexander-Arnold should start for England at the Euros

By Jacob Entwistle

Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint days ahead of Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint days ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

One stadium may not be ready in time for Euro 2028

Euro 2028

One stadium may not be ready in time for Euro 2028

By Callum Boyle

Vincent Kompany wants England international as first blockbuster Bayern signing

Vincent Kompany wants England international as first blockbuster Bayern signing

By Jacob Entwistle

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

By Harry Warner

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

2024 Olympics

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

By Charlie Herbert

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Election

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

By Ryan Price

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

willem dafoe

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

Entertainment

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

By Ryan Price

Ruth Jones ‘leaks spoilers’ for upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

BBC

Ruth Jones ‘leaks spoilers’ for upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

celebrity

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

By Ryan Price

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

BBC

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

By Stephen Porzio

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

Air Travel

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

By Harry Warner

Rishi Sunak’s closest aide bet on July election three days before it was announced

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak’s closest aide bet on July election three days before it was announced

By Charlie Herbert

Audience laughs at Keir Starmer when he says his dad was a toolmaker

General Election

Audience laughs at Keir Starmer when he says his dad was a toolmaker

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories