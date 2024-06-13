Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

Watch out Germany, the Tartan Army is coming

With Euro 2024 starting tomorrow, fans from all corners of Europe will be descending on Germany over the next four weeks for a festival of football.

Some of the first arriving for the tournament will be Scotland fans, with their side taking on the hosts in the tournament opener in Munich.

Hoards of the Tartan Army will be making their way to Germany in time for tomorrow evening, and it sounds like plenty have decided to let the merriment commence before they’ve even left Scotland.

And there was only ever going to be one beer they went for – Scotland’s very own Tennent’s.

According to some online, fans had managed to drink the Tennent’s Bar at Glasgow Airport dry of the Scottish beer before many of you will have had your morning Weetabix.

Writing on X, Paul Malik said: “9am at Glasgow Airport and the Tennent’s bar has run out of Tennent’s Outstanding.”

It sounds like there were similar scenes across the country, with one person replying that the “keg at Aberdeen [airport] needed changing at 5am.”

Another said: “I’m told it was the same at Edinburgh airport last night. An angry pal was left drinking Stella.”

The eyes of Europe will be on Steve Clarke’s men tomorrow evening when they take on Germany in the tournament opener.

The two nations are in Group A alongside Hungary and Switzerland. With only the top two guaranteed of progressing to the last 16, a result against the hosts would be a huge boosts to Scotland’s hopes of qualifying for a first ever European Championships knockout game.

It certainly sounds like they’ll have some pretty vocal support backing them in Munich.

