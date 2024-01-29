Search icon

Football

29th Jan 2024

JOE Quiz: Name all five English clubs to have won all four domestic trophies since 2000

Callum Boyle

JOE Quiz

Quick fire, but not easy

Watching your side win a trophy is the best feeling in the world. But imagine watching them conquer the country.

Well, since 2000, that’s what fans of five English clubs have got to experience.

We’re looking for you to name those sides that have won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield. Yeah, we’re counting it, get over it.

There’s five minutes in total to get them all right so theoretically you have a minute per answer. You’ll get most of them quickly but the last couple will have you scratching your head.

I guess there’s no more to say other than good luck and God speed.

If the link below doesn’t work, click here for the quiz.

Find more of our quizzes below:

Topics:

#FootballJOEQuiz,Community Shield,FA Cup,Football,League Cup,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Man City fans furious with the way club was described during FA Cup draw

FA Cup

Man City fans furious with the way club was described during FA Cup draw

By Callum Boyle

Virgil van Dijk unwilling to commit his future to Liverpool

Football

Virgil van Dijk unwilling to commit his future to Liverpool

By Callum Boyle

Bayern Munich want to sign third English player in deal worth £50m

Aston Villa

Bayern Munich want to sign third English player in deal worth £50m

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Conclusive proof normality is returning as Julian Draxler is linked with Arsenal

Arsenal

Conclusive proof normality is returning as Julian Draxler is linked with Arsenal

By Simon Lloyd

Pep Guardiola confirms what he will do if Man City are charged over alleged FFP breaches

Everton

Pep Guardiola confirms what he will do if Man City are charged over alleged FFP breaches

By Callum Boyle

Paul Pogba’s brother dragged away from fight with own teammates

Florentin Pogba

Paul Pogba’s brother dragged away from fight with own teammates

By Darragh Murphy

Sergio Ramos isn’t the villain, he’s the tragic hero

Football

Sergio Ramos isn’t the villain, he’s the tragic hero

By Kyle Picknell

Alexis Sanchez absent from Man United squad ahead of Tottenham game

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez absent from Man United squad ahead of Tottenham game

By Simon Lloyd

Atlético Madrid allowed to sign Geoffrey Kondogbia outside transfer window

Atletico Madrid

Atlético Madrid allowed to sign Geoffrey Kondogbia outside transfer window

By Reuben Pinder

Breakthrough in Madeleine McCann case as suspect’s friend vows to testify

Madeleine McCann

Breakthrough in Madeleine McCann case as suspect’s friend vows to testify

By Kat O'Connor

Peaky Blinders star fined for possession of crack cocaine

Peaky Blinders star fined for possession of crack cocaine

By Nina McLaughlin

Drivers in major UK city face £100 fine for parking on pavement from today

Driving

Drivers in major UK city face £100 fine for parking on pavement from today

By Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift storms pitch to celebrate as Travis Kelce’s Chiefs reach Super Bowl

Taylor Swift storms pitch to celebrate as Travis Kelce’s Chiefs reach Super Bowl

By JOE

Holly Willoughby ‘struggling’ as partnership with Stephen Mulhern ‘not genuine’

Holly Willoughby ‘struggling’ as partnership with Stephen Mulhern ‘not genuine’

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix fans ‘can’t sleep’ after watching gritty new crime series as it’s ‘just too good’

Griselda

Netflix fans ‘can’t sleep’ after watching gritty new crime series as it’s ‘just too good’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal hold half-time minute’s silence after news of Queen’s death

Arsenal

Arsenal hold half-time minute’s silence after news of Queen’s death

By Callum Boyle

James Maddison felt ‘unwell’ after going down unchallenged against Randers

Brendan Rodgers

James Maddison felt ‘unwell’ after going down unchallenged against Randers

By Daniel Brown

Ahead of Liverpool replay, Plymouth boss takes swipe at Jose Mourinho’s tactics

FA Cup

Ahead of Liverpool replay, Plymouth boss takes swipe at Jose Mourinho’s tactics

By Darragh Murphy

ITV bosses ‘pulling hair out’ after Cat Deeley ‘turns down This Morning job’

ITV bosses ‘pulling hair out’ after Cat Deeley ‘turns down This Morning job’

By JOE

Piers Morgan defends Michael Vaughan over Yorkshire racism allegations

Azeem Rafiq

Piers Morgan defends Michael Vaughan over Yorkshire racism allegations

By Reuben Pinder

Rory McIlroy confirms legend status with this fine gesture to a fan on Facebook…

Golf

Rory McIlroy confirms legend status with this fine gesture to a fan on Facebook…

By JOE

Load more stories