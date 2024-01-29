JOE Quiz: Name all five English clubs to have won all four domestic trophies since 2000

Quick fire, but not easy
Watching your side win a trophy is the best feeling in the world. But imagine watching them conquer the country.
Well, since 2000, that’s what fans of five English clubs have got to experience.
We’re looking for you to name those sides that have won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield. Yeah, we’re counting it, get over it.
There’s five minutes in total to get them all right so theoretically you have a minute per answer. You’ll get most of them quickly but the last couple will have you scratching your head.
I guess there’s no more to say other than good luck and God speed.
If the link below doesn’t work, click here for the quiz.
Find more of our quizzes below:
- JOE Quiz: Name every side to have won the Carabao Cup since 2000
- Quiz: Name all 43 sides to have won the FA Cup
- You have four minutes to name these seven footballers
- FootballJOE’s Career Path Quiz: #6
- Test your knowledge with yet another 2000s football quiz
- Only true Premier League aficionados will get full marks on this quiz
- QUIZ: We’re giving you two minutes to name these five Premier League footballers