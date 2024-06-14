Search icon

Football

14th Jun 2024

Scotland fans injured in major crash after ‘forgetting Germany drive on the right’

Callum Boyle

Scotland fans

A horrible incident

Five Scotland fans travelling through Germany for Euro 2024 following a head-on collision after allegedly forgetting that vehicles drive on the right side of the road in the country.

Two of the five supporters were reportedly left seriously injured in the crash near Weeze airport, 45 miles from Dusseldorf.

Pictures of the crash show multiple casualties being treated on the road and on a grass bank.

The fans had travelled from Edinburgh and picked up a hire car – only to pull out on the wrong side of the road and smashed into a black Mercedes. The driver of that vehicle was also treated for injuries.

An unnamed source told the Daily Record: “They landed in Weeze with Ryanair from Edinburgh at 11pm. They picked up their rental car directly at Weeze Airport, packed numerous suitcases and drove off, but forgot that in Germany you drive on the right.

“At the airport, after just a few hundred metres of driving, they crashed head-on into an oncoming Mercedes. All five football fans were injured, some seriously, and had to receive emergency medical care at the scene of the accident before being transported to various hospitals.

“Numerous rescue teams were on duty until 2am this morning; the two vehicles were totally damaged and had to be rescued.”

A statement from the local fire department added: “Shortly after midnight, a serious traffic accident occurred on the airport ring in which two vehicles collided head-on. A total of six injured people, two of them seriously, were treated by the emergency services. We wish those affected a speedy and complete recovery.”

Scotland play tonight in the opening game of Euro 2024 against host nation Germany as they bid to get out of the group stages for the first time in the nation’s history.

Related links:

Topics:

euro 2024,Football,Scotland,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Scotland fan completes walk from Glasgow to Munich in time for opening game

euro 2024

Scotland fan completes walk from Glasgow to Munich in time for opening game

By Ryan Price

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 403

euro 2024

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 403

By Charlie Herbert

Man Utd agree deal with Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton

Man Utd agree deal with Jarrad Branthwaite

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 1!

Euros

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 1!

By Colin McDonnell

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

Beer

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

Football

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

By Callum Boyle

People urged to check wardrobes over retro football shirts that could be worth hundreds

People urged to check wardrobes over retro football shirts that could be worth hundreds

By Jacob Entwistle

Erik ten Hag handed measly transfer budget for next season

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag handed measly transfer budget for next season

By Callum Boyle

Cancer campaigner shares heartbreaking final post before death

Cancer

Cancer campaigner shares heartbreaking final post before death

By Ryan Price

Phillip Schofield set for ITV return on major show

Declan Donnelly

Phillip Schofield set for ITV return on major show

By Jack Peat

Labour to bring in Covid corruption commissioner to recoup billions lost to pandemic-related fraud

Covid

Labour to bring in Covid corruption commissioner to recoup billions lost to pandemic-related fraud

By Jack Peat

Dr Michael Mosley’s final interview to be shown on BBC after death

BBC

Dr Michael Mosley’s final interview to be shown on BBC after death

By Ryan Price

Conor McGregor’s comeback fight has been called off

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s comeback fight has been called off

By Ryan Price

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 1!

Euros

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 1!

By Colin McDonnell

MORE FROM JOE

44% of Brits think Rishi Sunak should have to join the army whether he likes it or not

Army

44% of Brits think Rishi Sunak should have to join the army whether he likes it or not

By Jack Peat

The definitive ranking of the top 10 beers from Euro 2024 nations

The definitive ranking of the top 10 beers from Euro 2024 nations

By Harry Warner

The Crow remake labeled ‘horrible, unwatchable and disrespectful’ to star who died making the original

Comic Book Movies

The Crow remake labeled ‘horrible, unwatchable and disrespectful’ to star who died making the original

By Ryan Price

Two more major clubs make contact over Michael Olise

Chelsea

Two more major clubs make contact over Michael Olise

By JOE

Jodie Comer ‘watching clips of Cheryl on The X Factor’ to prepare for 28 Years Later

28 Days Later

Jodie Comer ‘watching clips of Cheryl on The X Factor’ to prepare for 28 Years Later

By Ryan Price

One of the best and most timely shows on TV has finally returned to screens

Amazon

One of the best and most timely shows on TV has finally returned to screens

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories