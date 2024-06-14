Scotland fans injured in major crash after ‘forgetting Germany drive on the right’

A horrible incident

Five Scotland fans travelling through Germany for Euro 2024 following a head-on collision after allegedly forgetting that vehicles drive on the right side of the road in the country.

Two of the five supporters were reportedly left seriously injured in the crash near Weeze airport, 45 miles from Dusseldorf.

Pictures of the crash show multiple casualties being treated on the road and on a grass bank.

The fans had travelled from Edinburgh and picked up a hire car – only to pull out on the wrong side of the road and smashed into a black Mercedes. The driver of that vehicle was also treated for injuries.

5 Scottish ⚽️ fans, who had previously arrived by plane, have an accident in their hire car and are seriously injured and taken to hospital. Wrong lane – driving on the left in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 – caused head-on crash#Euro2024#Scotland https://t.co/LE72FlRDrb — Martina Blontina 🇩🇪👱‍♀️❤🇺🇦❤🦈 (@schwert_m) June 14, 2024

An unnamed source told the Daily Record: “They landed in Weeze with Ryanair from Edinburgh at 11pm. They picked up their rental car directly at Weeze Airport, packed numerous suitcases and drove off, but forgot that in Germany you drive on the right.

“At the airport, after just a few hundred metres of driving, they crashed head-on into an oncoming Mercedes. All five football fans were injured, some seriously, and had to receive emergency medical care at the scene of the accident before being transported to various hospitals.

“Numerous rescue teams were on duty until 2am this morning; the two vehicles were totally damaged and had to be rescued.”

A statement from the local fire department added: “Shortly after midnight, a serious traffic accident occurred on the airport ring in which two vehicles collided head-on. A total of six injured people, two of them seriously, were treated by the emergency services. We wish those affected a speedy and complete recovery.”

Scotland play tonight in the opening game of Euro 2024 against host nation Germany as they bid to get out of the group stages for the first time in the nation’s history.

