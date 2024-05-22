Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

United are moving quickly to find a replacement

Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to leave Manchester United this summer – regardless of whether they or not they win the FA Cup.

Ten Hag’s future has been up in the air for a number of months and the disappointing season, that saw them finish eighth in the table, hasn’t helped his cause.

If they win the FA Cup then United will qualify for the Conference League but even if they pull off an unlikely victory against Manchester City, the writing appears to be on the wall.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will relieve Ten Hag of his duties and already has a list of candidates who could replace the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

The three candidates named by Di Marzio are Kieran McKenna, Roberto de Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino.

A return to United could be on the cards for McKenna however he is on the list of both Brighton and Chelsea while Ipswich Town are desperate to keep him for their return to the Premier League.

De Zerbi and Pochettino have both left their respective roles at Brighton and Chelsea.

Pochettino in particular has been linked with the United job in previous years and was a huge candidate to replace Jose Mourinho after he was sacked, only for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be given the manager’s role.

As well as the coaching staff, it’s expected that as many as 11 players could leave United this summer.

Reports earlier this year suggested that the only three players who wouldn’t be considered available for transfer were Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

