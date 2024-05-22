Search icon

Football

22nd May 2024

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag

United are moving quickly to find a replacement

Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to leave Manchester United this summer – regardless of whether they or not they win the FA Cup.

Ten Hag’s future has been up in the air for a number of months and the disappointing season, that saw them finish eighth in the table, hasn’t helped his cause.

If they win the FA Cup then United will qualify for the Conference League but even if they pull off an unlikely victory against Manchester City, the writing appears to be on the wall.

United have candidates in mind

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will relieve Ten Hag of his duties and already has a list of candidates who could replace the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

The three candidates named by Di Marzio are Kieran McKenna, Roberto de Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino.

A return to United could be on the cards for McKenna however he is on the list of both Brighton and Chelsea while Ipswich Town are desperate to keep him for their return to the Premier League.

De Zerbi and Pochettino have both left their respective roles at Brighton and Chelsea.

Pochettino in particular has been linked with the United job in previous years and was a huge candidate to replace Jose Mourinho after he was sacked, only for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be given the manager’s role.

As well as the coaching staff, it’s expected that as many as 11 players could leave United this summer.

Reports earlier this year suggested that the only three players who wouldn’t be considered available for transfer were Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

Related links:

Topics:

Erik Ten Hag,Football,Kieran McKenna,Manchester United,Mauricio Pochettino,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

England (football)

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

By Callum Boyle

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

BBC

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

By Callum Boyle

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

Bayer Leverkusen

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

By Callum Boyle

Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley

By Callum Boyle

Touts are charging up to £67k for Champions League final tickets

Football

Touts are charging up to £67k for Champions League final tickets

By Callum Boyle

Forgotten Chelsea player likes post confirming Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club 

Chelsea

Forgotten Chelsea player likes post confirming Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club 

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd fans urge Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik ten Hag for Mauricio Pochettino

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd fans urge Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik ten Hag for Mauricio Pochettino

By Charlie Herbert

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

General Election

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

By Charlie Herbert

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

Netflix

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

By JOE

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

General Election

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

By Charlie Herbert

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

England

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

Netflix

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

By Stephen Porzio

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

British

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

By Callum Boyle

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

albums

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

Bayer Leverkusen

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

By Callum Boyle

‘My 29-year-old son’s refusal to move out of home has left me seething with resentment’

Daily Mail

‘My 29-year-old son’s refusal to move out of home has left me seething with resentment’

By Ryan Price

Paula Vennells breaks down in tears as she’s questioned about Horizon Post Office scandal

paula vennells

Paula Vennells breaks down in tears as she’s questioned about Horizon Post Office scandal

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories