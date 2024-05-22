Forgotten Chelsea player likes post confirming Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club 

The player was banished from the Chelsea first team earlier this season

Not everyone will be too disappointed to see Mauricio Pochettino leave Chelsea after one player exiled by the Argentine liked a post confirming his departure from the club.

On Tuesday night it was confirmed that Pochettino and his coaching staff had left by mutual consent after just one season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

A club statement read: “Chelsea FC can confirm that the Club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways. Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino have left the club with Mauricio.

“The Club will be making no further comment until such time as a new Head Coach is appointed.”

Forgotten star likes post

Off the back of the news being announced, Chelsea fans noticed that forgotten man Malang Sarr had liked the post before then appearing to unlike it immediately after that.

Malang Sarr has liked Chelsea's post on instagram about Mauricio Pochettino leaving Chelsea. #CFC pic.twitter.com/AOXpD0wKOj — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) May 21, 2024

Earlier this season it was revealed by The Athletic that close friends were concerned for his welfare after it emerged that Sarr had been training with the Under-21s following his banishment from the first team, saying he’d never seen him as down as he is.

In his press conference after Chelsea’s win against Luton back in August, Pochettino admitted that he didn’t know who Sarr was when asked if he would be available to play.

One of the 25-year-old’s close associates, also unnamed, revealed that Sarr has struggled to cope with his ostracisation from the squad, saying: “I have never seen him as low as this. This is the first time I have seen him like this. He tries to change his mental state, but it is hard when you are not playing.

“He is not in the first-team dressing room anymore, he is with the kids in the other building. He feels outside the group. He tries to hide his feelings, but I know him, what he is really feeling.

