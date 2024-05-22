Search icon

Football

22nd May 2024

Man Utd fans urge Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik ten Hag for Mauricio Pochettino

Charlie Herbert

‘He’s the one that got away!’

Manchester United fans have urged Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik ten Hag and replace him with Mauricio Pochettino.

On Tuesday evening, it was announced that Pochettino had left Chelsea by mutual consent after just one year at the club.

Chelsea had managed to finish sixth this year, a huge improvement on last season, but the Argentinian left the London club following meetings with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali.

Many United fans have seen this as a surprise solution for their club’s problems though.

For months now, there has been speculation over Erik ten Hag’s future as manager at Old Trafford, with the Dutchman having overseen the club’s worst ever Premier League finish.

And some reckon now would be the perfect time for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to get rid of Ten Hag and replace him with Pochettino.

Writing on X, one fan wrote: “Pochettino is, I think, the most obvious successor to Ten Hag that has been available in recent months. Well, for longer really. May change the dynamic.”

Another said: “I would take Poch now! He’s the one that got away! If Ten Hag leaves, we should get Poch!”

“Man United sack ETH now and get Poch,” a third commented.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with Pochettino for some time. In 2022, he was close to joining the club after the departure of Ralf Rangnick, but reportedly turned down the chance to manage United.

Following his departure from Stamford Bridge, he has once again become one of the front runners for the United job.

In a statement announcing his departure from Stamford Bridge, sporting directors Winstanley and Stewart said in a statement on the Club’s website: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.’

Pochettino added: “Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club’s history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, Ten Hag still has an FA Cup final against Manchester City at the weekend to contend with, before any decisions about his future are made.

