Ederson to leave Man City this summer if a suitable offer is received

There’s apparent interest from Saudi Arabia for the City man

Éderson could leave Manchester City this summer if a suitable offer comes in for the goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old has been one the key players of Pep Guardiola’s time at the Etihad, having signed for the club in 2017 from Benfica for a fee of £35m.

His arrival has coincided with City’s domination of English football, and during his time at the club he has won six Premier Leagues.

But it sounds like the 2023/24 Premier League could be his last in Manchester, with City reportedly prepared to sell the player if the right offer comes in for him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, it is possible that the Brazilian keeper leaves City this summer.

Romano said in a post on X: “Éderson could leave Man City in the summer transfer window in case of good proposal, it’s a possibility.

“There’s already interest from Saudi Pro League clubs with Éderson considering possibilities at the end of the season. It will be up to the player.”

Along with the league titles, Éderson has won the Champions League, four League Cups and two FA Cups during his time at City.

He’s also won the Premier League Golden Glove three times and has been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year twice.

This season, he kept 10 clean sheets for the Citizens as they claimed the Premier League crown once more.

He won’t feature in the FA Cup final against Manchester United on Saturday though after he suffered a fractured eye socket earlier this month against Tottenham.

