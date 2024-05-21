Search icon

Football

21st May 2024

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

Callum Boyle

Everton

Pochettino guided Chelsea to a top six finish

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent.

Matt Law of The Telegraph broke the news on Tuesday night, just days after Pochettino had secured a top-six finish in his first season in charge.

Pochettino met sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali over the course of several meetings before confirming his departure, just days before Chelsea’s end of season review.

There isn’t rumoured to be any tension between Pochettino or the board and that he has left on good terms.

Chelsea are now immediately looking at targeting a young and progressive head coach to take the club forward next season.

Among those said to be being considered include: Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness, Girona’s Michel, Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, who is also of interest to Brighton, and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca.

The departure of Pochettino means he is the third permanent head coach to lose their job since the Clearlake Capital-Todd Boehly ownership began following the sackings of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

After an extremely difficult start to the campaign, things began to pick up for Chelsea in the second half. The form of Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher in particular were major highlights as the former went on to win the Premier League Young Player of the Year award after scoring 22 goals.

Under Pochettino’s guidance the Blues were able to reach the Carabao Cup final and FA Cup semi finals before being beaten in both and eventually finished sixth, securing qualification for next season’s Europa League.

Related links:

Topics:

Chelsea,Football,Mauricio Pochettino,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Tyson Fury could lose half of his £80m purse after Usyk loss

Boxing

Tyson Fury could lose half of his £80m purse after Usyk loss

By Ryan Price

Real Madrid-bound Endrick ‘banned’ from having virtual girlfriend

Football

Real Madrid-bound Endrick ‘banned’ from having virtual girlfriend

By Luke Davies

Missing Players – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

Football

Missing Players – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

By Colin McDonnell

MORE FROM JOE

Ederson to leave Man City this summer if a suitable offer is received

Ederson

Ederson to leave Man City this summer if a suitable offer is received

By Charlie Herbert

Gareth Southgate names provisional England squad for Euro 2024

England (football)

Gareth Southgate names provisional England squad for Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

England

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

By Robert Redmond

England’s likely Euro 2024 squad as injury crisis forces Gareth Southgate to drop attackers

England (football)

England’s likely Euro 2024 squad as injury crisis forces Gareth Southgate to drop attackers

By Charlie Herbert

Giant asterisk delivered to Etihad following league win

Financial Fair Play

Giant asterisk delivered to Etihad following league win

By Jack Peat

Five high profile England attackers set to miss Euro 2024 squad due to defensive crisis

England (football)

Five high profile England attackers set to miss Euro 2024 squad due to defensive crisis

By Charlie Herbert

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent £600k house payment to wrong account

Australia

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent £600k house payment to wrong account

By JOE

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

Black Mirror

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

By Stephen Porzio

McDonald’s announces massive Happy Meal shakeup with introduction of four new items

McDonald’s announces massive Happy Meal shakeup with introduction of four new items

By Nina McLaughlin

Ederson to leave Man City this summer if a suitable offer is received

Ederson

Ederson to leave Man City this summer if a suitable offer is received

By Charlie Herbert

Fans are all saying the same thing as first image of Dwayne Johnson’s new movie released

Fans are all saying the same thing as first image of Dwayne Johnson’s new movie released

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman ‘lets her identical twin go to work for her while she goes on holiday’

Twins

Woman ‘lets her identical twin go to work for her while she goes on holiday’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Gareth Southgate names provisional England squad for Euro 2024

England (football)

Gareth Southgate names provisional England squad for Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

An incredible murder mystery thriller is now available to stream at home

murder mystery

An incredible murder mystery thriller is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

England

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

By Robert Redmond

One dead and 30 injured after severe turbulence on London to Singapore flight

Flight

One dead and 30 injured after severe turbulence on London to Singapore flight

By Simon Kelly

Mitre FootballJOE Instagram ticket giveaway

Competition

Mitre FootballJOE Instagram ticket giveaway

By JOE

An incredible epic Western movie is airing on TV tonight

Clint Eastwood

An incredible epic Western movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories