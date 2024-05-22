Search icon

Entertainment

22nd May 2024

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

Stephen Porzio

Its cast is led by two Oscar winners.

The Judge, the absolutely star-studded legal drama movie from 2014, has just been added to Netflix’s library.

The film stars Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) as Hank, a hot shot lawyer living in Chicago whose personal life is a bit of a mess.

After the death of his mother, he returns home to Indiana for the funeral and reconnects with his family – including his brothers Dale (Jeremy Strong, Succession) and Glen (Vincent D’Onofrio, Daredevil) and his estranged and stern father Joseph (Oscar-winner Robert Duvall, The Godfather), who is a local judge.

While there, Hank and Joseph butt heads over past history – leading to the son angrily storming off, vowing never to return home.

Before he can make it to the airport, however, Hank is alerted that his dad has become a suspect in murder case – with the lawyer eventually deciding to represent his father in court.

Also featuring amongst its cast Billy Bob Thornton, Dax Shepard, David Krumholtz, Leighton Meester and Vera Farmiga, The Judge did decent business at the box office but slightly underperformed with critics – receiving mixed reviews and also zero Oscar nominations.

We’d argue though that it is a very entertaining and watchable movie thanks to its brilliant cast and its mix of family drama and courtroom thriller.

You can read a sample of some of the positive write-ups for the film right here:

The Guardian: “There are plenty of emotional fireworks in this big, soupy but entertaining picture, which is obvious Oscar bait.”

Independent (UK): “For all its contrivances and occasional lapses into On Golden Pond-style mawkishness, this is a richly crafted yarn that boasts barnstorming, if very showy performances from Duvall and Downey Jr.”

LeonardMaltin.com: “There are many good moments and striking scenes in ‘The Judge’ but, most of all, it’s an actor’s showcase.”

New York Post: “Just watching snarky Chicago lawyer Robert Downey Jr. spar with crotchety father Robert Duvall as he tries to defend the small-town Indiana jurist on a murder rap is worth the price of admission.”

RogerEbert.com: “The material showcases the lead actors’ strengths. Downey’s is hyper-verbal glibness with a black sheep’s injured sadness in his eyes. Duvall’s is grizzled authority undercut by the infirmities of age.”

The Judge is streaming on Netflix in Ireland, the UK and the US right now.

Read more:

Topics:

Netflix,Robert Downey Jr

RELATED ARTICLES

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

Netflix

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

By JOE

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

Black Mirror

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

By Stephen Porzio

Clint Eastwood’s final Western has just been added to Netflix

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood’s final Western has just been added to Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

England

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

By Ryan Price

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

albums

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Stephen Merchant says comedy is being ‘policed by the Left’

cancel culture

Stephen Merchant says comedy is being ‘policed by the Left’

By Charlie Herbert

Oasis drop huge hint that they’re about to reunite

Britpop

Oasis drop huge hint that they’re about to reunite

By Ryan Price

Criminal investigation opened into Matthew Perry’s death

investigation

Criminal investigation opened into Matthew Perry’s death

By Charlie Herbert

Fans are all saying the same thing as first image of Dwayne Johnson’s new movie released

Fans are all saying the same thing as first image of Dwayne Johnson’s new movie released

By Nina McLaughlin

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

General Election

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

By Charlie Herbert

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

England (football)

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

By Callum Boyle

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

General Election

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

By Charlie Herbert

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

England

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

By Ryan Price

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

British

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

By Ryan Price

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

BBC

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

By Callum Boyle

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

albums

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

Bayer Leverkusen

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories