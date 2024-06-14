Search icon

Entertainment

14th Jun 2024

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

Stephen Porzio

The anthology series consists of seven ‘mind-bending stories’ of ‘supernatural sci-fi phenomena’.

Black Mirror was recently announced to be returning for its seventh season in 2025 but if you can’t wait that long, Netflix has just released a new sci-fi anthology show.

Titled Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams, the series comprises of seven episodes and, like Black Mirror, each instalment presents a different story and a new set of actors.

As perhaps could be gathered by the show’s title, the project comes from Joko Anwar – the acclaimed Indonesian writer-director behind the acclaimed horror-thrillers Impetigore, Satan’s Slaves and Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion (all three of which are streaming on Shudder now).

The plot synopsis for the show from Netflix reads: “Venturing beyond the conventional narratives of aliens descending upon Earth, Anwar explores an intriguing premise: What if these extraterrestrial beings were already here among us or even within us?

“Presented through seven distinct, yet interconnected stories across its episodes, each instalment unravels a unique mystery, with each thread leading audiences a step closer to the final showdown.”

Anwar and Netflix have also said that the series blends “the extraordinary with the ordinary, grounding fantastical elements in real-world issues”.

Nightmares and Daydreams was only released on Netflix today (Friday, 14 June) so reviews are still pouring in.

But based on the early critical reviews, it has been very positively received, with several comparing it to both Black Mirror and Guillermo del Toro’s own Netflix anthology show Cabinet of Curiosities.

You can read a sample of some of these glowing write-ups for Nightmares and Daydreams below:

DMT: “All the stories are incredibly relevant, and… they’ve been visualised so ambitiously.”

The Feast of Legends: “Each and every frame of every episode in this series feels magical.”

South China Morning Post: ‘Even in the show’s most socially conscious, politically minded moments, it never loses sight of its genre roots, and remains fully committed to delivering a thrilling exercise in mainstream entertainment.”

The entirety of Nightmares and Daydreams is streaming on Netflix right now.

Read more:

Topics:

Anthology,Joko Anwar,Netflix,Nightmares and Daydreams,Sci-Fi

RELATED ARTICLES

Stephen King says he was wrong about Netflix horror film that has ‘amazing’ ending

Entertainment

Stephen King says he was wrong about Netflix horror film that has ‘amazing’ ending

By Harry Warner

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

Entertainment

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

By Ryan Price

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

Graphic

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

Disney

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

By Stephen Porzio

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Gary Oldman

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Magic Mike actor claims he didn’t get Superman role because he’s gay

Entertainment

Magic Mike actor claims he didn’t get Superman role because he’s gay

By Ryan Price

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 403

euro 2024

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 403

By Charlie Herbert

The Crow remake labeled ‘horrible, unwatchable and disrespectful’ to star who died making the original

Comic Book Movies

The Crow remake labeled ‘horrible, unwatchable and disrespectful’ to star who died making the original

By Ryan Price

Jodie Comer ‘watching clips of Cheryl on The X Factor’ to prepare for 28 Years Later

28 Days Later

Jodie Comer ‘watching clips of Cheryl on The X Factor’ to prepare for 28 Years Later

By Ryan Price

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

euro 2024

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

By Callum Boyle

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

Disney

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

By Stephen Porzio

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Gary Oldman

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Man Utd players mocked Erik ten Hag behind his back while pretending to be ‘buzzing bees’

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd players mocked Erik ten Hag behind his back while pretending to be ‘buzzing bees’

By Harry Warner

Scotland fans crash wedding as German couple didn’t realise they booked the same day as Euro 2024 opener

Scotland fans crash wedding as German couple didn’t realise they booked the same day as Euro 2024 opener

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Mysterious radio signals are coming from galaxies like our own, says study

galaxy

Mysterious radio signals are coming from galaxies like our own, says study

By Ryan Price

Man Utd make £45m offer for Jarrad Branthwaite while Everton claim he is not for sale

Everton

Man Utd make £45m offer for Jarrad Branthwaite while Everton claim he is not for sale

By Harry Warner

Magic Mike actor claims he didn’t get Superman role because he’s gay

Entertainment

Magic Mike actor claims he didn’t get Superman role because he’s gay

By Ryan Price

Every Scotland and England fixture at Euro 2024 and how you can watch them

euro 2024

Every Scotland and England fixture at Euro 2024 and how you can watch them

By Harry Warner

People are only just discovering they’ve been opening Haribo packets wrong

confectionary

People are only just discovering they’ve been opening Haribo packets wrong

By Ryan Price

Scotland fans injured in major crash after ‘forgetting Germany drive on the right’

euro 2024

Scotland fans injured in major crash after ‘forgetting Germany drive on the right’

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories