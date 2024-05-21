Search icon

Entertainment

21st May 2024

An incredible murder mystery thriller is now available to stream at home

Stephen Porzio

It’s a must watch for fans of dark whodunits.

For those who love dark and twisty murder mystery thrillers, a great movie in the sub-genre has just been made available to watch at home.

That film is Nightwatch, a 1994 Danish flick now streaming on Shudder with a great cast including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones, Shot Caller), Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing, Fortitude) and Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve, Pusher)

It centres around Martin (Coster-Waldau), a disaffected law student in Copenhagen who gets a job working as a night watchman at a morgue.

Thinking it will be an easy gig – where he can get paid to study while on shift – the position proves harder than he thought, as he becomes spooked by being in the same place alone where dead bodies are kept.

As all this is happening, Martin and his best friend Jens (Bodnia) start daring each other to commit more and more outlandish actions, as a way of rebelling against their surroundings.

When a serial killer starts targeting sex workers in the Danish capital, however, Martin gets pulled into the mystery of who the culprit is – eventually becoming a prime suspect for the murders due to one of Jens’ dares.

Also starring Gråbøl as Martin’s kind actress girlfriend Kalinka – Nightwatch’s great performances, its creepy mortuary setting, its complex characters and its genuinely twisty and surprising plot led to it becoming a big success in its home country.

It was so acclaimed, in fact, that it inspired an American remake in 1997, starring Ewan McGregor, Patricia Arquette, Josh Brolin and Nick Nolte, as well as a Danish follow-up which came out in 2023 titled Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever.

The legacy sequel sees Coster-Waldau and Bodnia reprising their roles and to mark its release, horror streaming service Shudder have gone ahead and added both the 1994 flick and the follow-up to its library in Ireland, the UK and the US.

Read more:

Topics:

murder mystery,Mystery,Shudder,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix has just added a hit thriller movie to its library

Horror

Netflix has just added a hit thriller movie to its library

By Stephen Porzio

An incredible new sci-fi thriller movie is now available to stream at home

Sci-Fi

An incredible new sci-fi thriller movie is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix viewers are saying ‘amazing’ new Liam Neeson thriller is his best film since Taken

Entertainment

Netflix viewers are saying ‘amazing’ new Liam Neeson thriller is his best film since Taken

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

Black Mirror

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

By Stephen Porzio

Fans are all saying the same thing as first image of Dwayne Johnson’s new movie released

Fans are all saying the same thing as first image of Dwayne Johnson’s new movie released

By Nina McLaughlin

An incredible epic Western movie is airing on TV tonight

Clint Eastwood

An incredible epic Western movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Clint Eastwood’s final Western has just been added to Netflix

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood’s final Western has just been added to Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

Pirates of the Caribbean producer confirms spin-off starring Margot Robbie is in the works

Margot Robbie

Pirates of the Caribbean producer confirms spin-off starring Margot Robbie is in the works

By Charlie Herbert

First official image of Stranger Things season 5 released

Netflix

First official image of Stranger Things season 5 released

By Charlie Herbert

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

By Callum Boyle

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent £600k house payment to wrong account

Australia

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent £600k house payment to wrong account

By JOE

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

Black Mirror

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

By Stephen Porzio

McDonald’s announces massive Happy Meal shakeup with introduction of four new items

McDonald’s announces massive Happy Meal shakeup with introduction of four new items

By Nina McLaughlin

Ederson to leave Man City this summer if a suitable offer is received

Ederson

Ederson to leave Man City this summer if a suitable offer is received

By Charlie Herbert

Fans are all saying the same thing as first image of Dwayne Johnson’s new movie released

Fans are all saying the same thing as first image of Dwayne Johnson’s new movie released

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Woman ‘lets her identical twin go to work for her while she goes on holiday’

Twins

Woman ‘lets her identical twin go to work for her while she goes on holiday’

By Charlie Herbert

Gareth Southgate names provisional England squad for Euro 2024

England (football)

Gareth Southgate names provisional England squad for Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

England

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

By Robert Redmond

One dead and 30 injured after severe turbulence on London to Singapore flight

Flight

One dead and 30 injured after severe turbulence on London to Singapore flight

By Simon Kelly

Mitre FootballJOE Instagram ticket giveaway

Competition

Mitre FootballJOE Instagram ticket giveaway

By JOE

An incredible epic Western movie is airing on TV tonight

Clint Eastwood

An incredible epic Western movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories