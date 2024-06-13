Search icon

Entertainment

13th Jun 2024

Support floods in for Si King as he goes back to work without Dave Myers

Ryan Price

He lost his best friend and co-star in February.

Si King has received overwhelming support from fans after announcing that he is heading back to work less than four months after the death of Dave Myers.

Myers died at the age of 66 following a two year battle with cancer.

Over the space of twenty years, the motorcycle-loving pair hosted over thirty series and specials of Hairy Bikers for the BBC.

Last weekend, thousands of bikers and friends of Myers gathered in London to take part in a motorcycle procession to honour the late TV star.

The fundraiser, which was given the name ‘Dave Day’, involved a motorcycle ride from the capital up through the centre of the country, and ending in Myers’ home town of Barrow-in-Furness.

The event closed with a concert and service of remembrance held in the centre of Barrow-in-Furness.

In a video uploaded to his X account, Si revealed that he will be back to work this weekend for the first time since his close friend’s passing.

He said: “I just want to let you know that the Good Food Summer Show is here and guess what – I’m on. On Sunday 16 June I’m gonna be cooking live in the big kitchen.

“It’s a brilliant day out with plenty of producers so you can go shopping and loads to choose from. Loads of summer cooking information which is why I’m here. Oh and plus you get entry to the BBC Gardeners’ World Live show as well so there’s literally something for everybody. I’ll see you there. I’m really looking forward to it. Come and see us – we’ll have a laugh.”

Fans filled the comments section underneath the video with messages of support for the 57-year-old.

One person wrote: “Well done for getting back on it, Si. I have fond memories of watching you both there years back, such a good laugh. Have a great show!”

Another commented: “Good luck Simon, I’m sure Dave will be looking down on you.”

One other user posted: “This is great news!! Great to know that you are getting back in the saddle as it were. All the best for Sunday, I hope it goes well.”

Days after Myers’ death, the much-loved pair were all smiles as they relaxed in their final photos together to watch the first episode of their new show.

One image showed the pair enjoying the opening episode with a bottle of wine, while another showed the pair standing either side of the TV, both clearly chuffed with the project.

Related Links:

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

Hairy Bikers all smiles in touching last photo together

Dave Myers’ final TV appearance is leaving fans heartbroken

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66

Topics:

BBC,dave myers,hairy bikers,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

Entertainment

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

By Ryan Price

Ruth Jones ‘leaks spoilers’ for upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

BBC

Ruth Jones ‘leaks spoilers’ for upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

By Charlie Herbert

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

BBC

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

willem dafoe

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

celebrity

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

By Ryan Price

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

Graphic

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

By Ryan Price

A star-studded legal thriller show is now available to stream at home

A star-studded legal thriller show is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

One of the greatest thriller movies ever made is on TV tonight

Gene Hackman

One of the greatest thriller movies ever made is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best crime thriller shows of recent years has been cancelled

Cancelled

One of the best crime thriller shows of recent years has been cancelled

By Stephen Porzio

Lionel Messi confirms surprise retirement plan

Argentina

Lionel Messi confirms surprise retirement plan

By Harry Warner

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

By Harry Warner

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

2024 Olympics

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

By Charlie Herbert

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Election

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

willem dafoe

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

Beer

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

Football

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

By Callum Boyle

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

celebrity

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

By Ryan Price

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

Air Travel

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

By Harry Warner

Rishi Sunak’s closest aide bet on July election three days before it was announced

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak’s closest aide bet on July election three days before it was announced

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories