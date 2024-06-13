Support floods in for Si King as he goes back to work without Dave Myers

He lost his best friend and co-star in February.

Si King has received overwhelming support from fans after announcing that he is heading back to work less than four months after the death of Dave Myers.

Myers died at the age of 66 following a two year battle with cancer.

Over the space of twenty years, the motorcycle-loving pair hosted over thirty series and specials of Hairy Bikers for the BBC.

Last weekend, thousands of bikers and friends of Myers gathered in London to take part in a motorcycle procession to honour the late TV star.

The fundraiser, which was given the name ‘Dave Day’, involved a motorcycle ride from the capital up through the centre of the country, and ending in Myers’ home town of Barrow-in-Furness.

The event closed with a concert and service of remembrance held in the centre of Barrow-in-Furness.

In a video uploaded to his X account, Si revealed that he will be back to work this weekend for the first time since his close friend’s passing.

The Good Food Summer Show comes to the NEC – Birmingham. See you in the Big Kitchen this Sunday 16th June where I will be cooking live! #goodfood #summershow #necbirmingham pic.twitter.com/v2k4DOpLuB — Hairy Bikers (@HairyBikers) June 11, 2024

He said: “I just want to let you know that the Good Food Summer Show is here and guess what – I’m on. On Sunday 16 June I’m gonna be cooking live in the big kitchen.

“It’s a brilliant day out with plenty of producers so you can go shopping and loads to choose from. Loads of summer cooking information which is why I’m here. Oh and plus you get entry to the BBC Gardeners’ World Live show as well so there’s literally something for everybody. I’ll see you there. I’m really looking forward to it. Come and see us – we’ll have a laugh.”

Fans filled the comments section underneath the video with messages of support for the 57-year-old.

One person wrote: “Well done for getting back on it, Si. I have fond memories of watching you both there years back, such a good laugh. Have a great show!”

Another commented: “Good luck Simon, I’m sure Dave will be looking down on you.”

One other user posted: “This is great news!! Great to know that you are getting back in the saddle as it were. All the best for Sunday, I hope it goes well.”

Days after Myers’ death, the much-loved pair were all smiles as they relaxed in their final photos together to watch the first episode of their new show.

One image showed the pair enjoying the opening episode with a bottle of wine, while another showed the pair standing either side of the TV, both clearly chuffed with the project.

