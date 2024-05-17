A shocking true crime documentary and 6 other movies and shows to stream this weekend

This article contains affiliate links, we may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

A big weekend for crime thriller, documentary and sci-fi fans.

Welcome to JOE’s new Weekend Streaming Guide where we highlight the movies and TV shows you could check out over the next few days.

And because this is our first column, we’ll keep the introduction short and sweet so readers can get right to the good stuff.

Movies

Adagio (Netflix)

This Italian gangster thriller focuses on a teenage boy named Manuel (Gianmarco Franchini) who, after being busted by a trio of violent corrupt cops (led by Adriano Giannini), is blackmailed to take part in a dangerous scheme.

Panicking, Manuel flees from the cops and turns to two older men – Cammello (Pierfrancesco Favino) and Polniuman (Valerio Mastandrea) – for help in getting out of the situation.

It turns out Cammello and Polniuman were former members of a ruthless criminal gang with Manuel’s father, Daytona (Toni Servillo), who now has dementia.

Adagio is the new movie from director Stefano Sollima, best known for this work on Sicario 2, as well as the acclaimed shows Gomorrah and ZeroZeroZero.

City of Lies (Netflix)

This 2021 crime thriller newly added to Netflix centres around the investigations into the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.

It sees Oscar-nominee Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean) play LAPD detective Russell Poole, who investigated the murder of the Notorious B.I.G and spent nearly 20 years trying to solve the case up until his death in 2015.

Depp stars alongside Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) as Jack Jackson, a journalist who teams up with Poole in search of the elusive truth.

“Together they explore why the case remains cold – and why a secret division of the LAPD is seemingly set on keeping it that way,” the plot synopsis reads for the film reads.

Monolith (Sky Cinema and NOW Cinema)

Coming from Australia, this sci-fi thriller movie features rising star Lily Sullivan (Evil Dead Rise) in the lead role as a disgraced journalist.

Desperate to salvage her career, the journalist launches a podcast about unsolved mysteries while laying low in her parents’ large home while they are away.

Soon enough, a story begins to build around reports she receives from people about a strange black brick.

As the journalist investigates further, sinister events start to occur.

Pain & Gain (Netflix)

Based on loosely on true events, this action crime thriller newly added to Netflix from blockbuster director Michael Bay (Ambulance, Bad Boys, The Rock) centres around a crew of ripped Miami bodybuilders (played by Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson and Anthony Mackie) who score a high-rolling lifestyle through kidnapping and extortion.

“Daniel Lugo (Wahlberg), manager of the Sun Gym in 1990s Miami, decides that there is only one way to achieve his version of the American dream: extortion,” the plot synopsis reads.

“To achieve his goal, he recruits musclemen Paul (Johnson) and Adrian (Mackie) as accomplices. They abduct rich businessman Victor Kershaw (Tony Shalhoub) and convince him to sign over all his assets to them.

“But when Kershaw makes it out alive, authorities are reluctant to believe his story.”

TV Shows

99 (Prime Video)

This three-part documentary series on Prime Video details how, in 1999, Manchester United made footballing history by winning an unprecedented ‘treble’ – the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The show follows the remarkable road to greatness with untold stories from inside the team, revealing the dressing room conflicts, personal struggles and miraculous moments behind the legendary season, which culminated in the most unbelievable comeback victory in football.

99 is streaming in its entirety right now.

Outer Range: Season 2 (Prime Video)

Sticking with Prime Video, its sci-fi neo-Western thriller show Outer Range has returned for a second season.

The series first premiered in May 2022 and tells the story of Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher in Wyoming fighting for his family who discovers a strange, unexplainable dark void at the edge of his property.

“The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in season two,” a plot synopsis for the new episodes from Prime Video reads.

“The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts. Outer Range’s second season propels its characters deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake the very foundations of time itself.”

Outer Range season one and two are streaming in their entirety now.

The Jinx: Part Two (Sky and NOW Entertainment)

Last but not least, this is the shocking true crime documentary we alluded to in our headline.

Focusing on the eccentric Robert Durst, a wealthy New York real estate heir estranged from his powerful family, and the mysterious deaths of people in his life – The Jinx left viewers speechless with its first season finale all the back in 2015.

Now its co-creator and director Andrew Jarecki has returned with The Jinx: Part Two, which delves deeper into the life and crimes of Durst and sees “unanswered questions resurface”.

Four of The Jinx: Part Two’s six episodes are streaming now, alongside all of the first season.

