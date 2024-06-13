Search icon

Entertainment

13th Jun 2024

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

The film comes from the director of The Exorcist and The French Connection.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Thursday, 13 June) is To Live and Die in L.A., the ’80s neo-noir action crime thriller co-written and directed by the late and great William Friedkin.

The film tells the story of two Secret Service agents (John Pankow and William Petersen) and the extreme lengths they go to in order to stop a counterfeiter and killer (Willem Dafoe).

Based on a novel written by a former Secret Service agent, To Live and Die in L.A. is one of several movies helmed by Friedkin widely considered to be masterpieces – the others including The Exorcist, The French Connection and Sorcerer.

What makes the movie rank among the greatest crime thrillers ever is its dark and twisty story, its enhanced sense of realism, its gritty yet stylish filmmaking, its iconic ’80s pop soundtrack by Wang Chung and its great performances – particularly Dafoe’s menacing turn.

Also featuring amongst its cast Dean Stockwell, Robert Downey Sr and a young John Turturro, To Live and Die in L.A. is airing on TV tonight/tomorrow morning on Film4 at 1.25am.

You can check out its trailer right here:

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Moonraker – ITV4 – 9pm

The 11th in the James Bond series and the fourth to star Roger Moore as 007, the film is notable for taking the iconic spy into space.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me – Comedy Central – 9pm

“Groovy baby!”

RoboCop 3 – Sky Sci-Fi – 9pm

Robert John Burke replaces Peter Weller as the title character in this 1993 sequel.

Red Sonja – Legend – 9pm

The 1985 spin-off to Conan the Barbarian that will be rebooted soon.

Hawk the Slayer – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Another cult ’80s sword and sandal movie.

Scream – Film4 – 9pm

Despite its title, this is actually the fifth entry in the slasher series and the first to feature Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera.

The Graduate – BBC Four – 10.15pm

This iconic 60’s comedy-drama stars a fresh-faced Dustin Hoffman and features a wonderful soundtrack by Simon and Garfunkel.

Hoffman plays a disillusioned college graduate who begins an affair with an older woman (Anne Bancroft) and then becomes obsessed with her daughter (Katharine Ross).

Monster – Film4 – 11.15pm

Charlize Theron won an Oscar for playing serial killer Aileen Wuornos in this hard-hitting biographical crime drama.

Mechanic: Resurrection – ITV4 – 11.40pm

A forgettable Jason Statham action sequel.

