The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 403

I’m coming down with something
Do you have a weird feeling in your stomach? Are you a bundle of nerves and excitement? Can you not sit still in the office? Is your heart beating faster than usual? Do you have a sudden urge to listen to the Lightning Seeds, or Baccara if you’re Scottish?
If you answered yes to any of the above – particularly the last one – then I must inform you that I think you’re coming down with a serious case of… EUROS FEVER!
Yes, it’s finally here. Four weeks of continental football festivities. From Georgia to Scotland, Portugal to Sweden, Turkey to Belgium, all eyes are on Germany for the next month.
And you can still catch Euros fever even if your team isn’t taking part. This is a festival of football to be enjoyed by everyone. Pick an underdog to back. Revel in England losing. Sit back and enjoy the drama safe in the knowledge that it doesn’t affect you in the slightest.
Along with this pub quiz, we’ll also be guiding you through EURO 2024 with a dedicated tournament quiz every Thursday. You can find the first edition of that here.
To mark the start of EURO 2024 the sports round is dedicated to the tournament, and there’s a round all about the hosts, Germany. To finish, you’ve got a round on celebrity birth names.
Let’s get this show on the road.
Related links:
Name every city that will host a game in Euro 2024
How well do you know these missing Euros shirt numbers?