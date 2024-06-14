The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 403

I’m coming down with something

Do you have a weird feeling in your stomach? Are you a bundle of nerves and excitement? Can you not sit still in the office? Is your heart beating faster than usual? Do you have a sudden urge to listen to the Lightning Seeds, or Baccara if you’re Scottish?

If you answered yes to any of the above – particularly the last one – then I must inform you that I think you’re coming down with a serious case of… EUROS FEVER!

Yes, it’s finally here. Four weeks of continental football festivities. From Georgia to Scotland, Portugal to Sweden, Turkey to Belgium, all eyes are on Germany for the next month.

And you can still catch Euros fever even if your team isn’t taking part. This is a festival of football to be enjoyed by everyone. Pick an underdog to back. Revel in England losing. Sit back and enjoy the drama safe in the knowledge that it doesn’t affect you in the slightest.

Along with this pub quiz, we’ll also be guiding you through EURO 2024 with a dedicated tournament quiz every Thursday. You can find the first edition of that here.

To mark the start of EURO 2024 the sports round is dedicated to the tournament, and there’s a round all about the hosts, Germany. To finish, you’ve got a round on celebrity birth names.

Let’s get this show on the road.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



Where do kangaroos originate from? Africa North America Australia Correct! Wrong! What does the prefix "kilo" mean in the metric system? Ten Hundred Thousand Correct! Wrong! Which party announced in their 2024 manifesto that they would legalise weed if they won the election? Lib Dems Conservatives Labour Correct! Wrong! In what year was Facebook founded? 2010 2004 2007 Correct! Wrong! Who painted The Scream? Edvard Munch Vincent van Gogh Claude Monet Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport - EURO 2024



Which of these countries has won the most European Championships? Italy Spain Netherlands Correct! Wrong! How many teams will take part in EURO 2024? 32 24 16 Correct! Wrong! Which of these countries has not qualified for EURO 2024? Hungary Sweden Albania Correct! Wrong! Which famous player will be appearing in a record sixth Euros this year? Cristiano Ronaldo Toni Kroos Luka Modric Correct! Wrong! Which of these EURO 2024 nations has never played in a major championships before? Slovenia Georgia Slovakia Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



House of the Dragon focuses on which Game of Thrones family? The Targaryens The Lannisters The Starks Correct! Wrong! What is the name of Jeremy Clarkson's farm? Eff All Zilch Acres Diddly Squat Correct! Wrong! Who originally sang Valerie, which was later covered by Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson? Coldplay Razorlight The Zutons Correct! Wrong! What boyband was Justin Timberlake in? Backstreet Boys Boys II Men NSYNC Correct! Wrong! Who is the only other person to survive the Hunger Games with Katniss in the first book/film? Peeta Cato Rue Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Germany



What is the capital of Germany? Munich Hamburg Berlin Correct! Wrong! What currency was used in Germany before the Euro? Mark Lira Peseta Correct! Wrong! Which of these car companies is German? Volvo Skoda BMW Correct! Wrong! How many times have Germany won the World Cup? Twice Four times Three times Correct! Wrong! How many countries does Germany border? Seven Nine Ten Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Celebrity birth names



Which celebrity was born with this name? Freddie Mercury Mick Jagger Elton John Correct! Wrong! Which celebrity was born with this name? Mark Strong Dwayne Johnson Vin Diesel Correct! Wrong! Which celebrity was born with this name? Natalie Portman Natalie Cassidy Natalie Dormer Correct! Wrong! Which celebrity was born with this name? Will Smith Jamie Foxx 50 Cent Correct! Wrong! Which celebrity was born with this name? David Tennant David Beckham David Bowie Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE Friday Pub Quiz week 403 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

Related links:

Name every city that will host a game in Euro 2024

How well do you know these missing Euros shirt numbers?

WATCH: Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton choose their Ultimate Brazil Five-A-Side