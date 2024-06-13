Search icon

13th Jun 2024

Fans label Love Island USA ‘the worst thing they’ve ever seen’ as show debuts

Ryan Price

A pretty cringey teaser clip posted to social media has got people talking.

Love Island USA is already getting slated after just one episode, with some viewers calling it ‘the worst thing they’ve ever seen’.

It’s season six of the American version of the popular dating show, and last night’s opening episode saw the new Islanders getting to know each other intimately almost immediately, via a no-holds-barred ice-breaker game.

The big surprise for UK viewers came when one of the male contestants was revealed to be a recognisable face on this side of the water.

Aaron Evans was one of the joint winners of season one of Traitors UK, which aired in early 2023. The 27-year-old has also appeared on First Dates and Mastermind, but this time, he has travelled halfway across the globe in the hopes of finding the love of his life.

The former ‘Faithful’ is already getting roasted for participating in an extremely cringe promo video where the male Islanders are parodying the ‘Looking for a man in finance’ viral TikTok.

The 27 second clip is cringe from start to finish, with each male contestant dancing awkwardly and naming the things that they want in a potential partner.

One Twitter user with the handle @mdurrant93 cut Aaron some slack and wrote that he was the only one who “looks normal in this.”

Unlike the American lads who seem to be trying their best to come across cool and attractive, Aaron just sort of … speaks the words aloud.

He says: “I’m looking for a girl in the villa, green eyes, 5’5, thick thighs.”

Another person commented on the video saying: “I hate that Aaron is doing this so much.”

One positive that emerged from last night’s opening episode was the work of new host Ariana Madix.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 27: Ariana Madix attends Sparkle’s Drag Spectacular benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at The Comedy Chateau on April 27, 2024 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society)

She strutted into the villa during the opening sequence with pure confidence, and one Twitter user wrote: “What’s a word for something 10x more than gorgeous because that’s what Ariana Madix is giving on #LoveIslandUSA?”

Another user wrote: “Love Island USA is so cringe like pls stop airing it.”

One other person commented: “Love Island USA is sooo hard to watch, these ppl r so cringe.”

Love Island USA is available to stream now on ITV X.

