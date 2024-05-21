Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

A trailer has been released for the anthology series, which will consist of seven ‘mind-bending stories’ of ‘supernatural sci-fi phenomena’.

Black Mirror was recently announced to be returning for its seventh season in 2025 but if you can’t wait that long, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for its new sci-fi anthology show coming next month.

Titled Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Dreams, the new series will comprise of seven episodes and, like Black Mirror, each instalment will present a different story and a new set of actors.

As perhaps could be gathered by the show’s title, the project comes from Joko Anwar – the acclaimed Indonesian writer-director behind the acclaimed horror-thrillers Impetigore, Satan’s Slaves and Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion (all three of which are streaming on Shudder now).

The plot synopsis for the show from Netflix reads: “Venturing beyond the conventional narratives of aliens descending upon Earth, Anwar explores an intriguing premise: What if these extraterrestrial beings were already here among us or even within us?

“Presented through seven distinct, yet interconnected stories across its episodes, each instalment unravels a unique mystery, with each thread leading audiences a step closer to the final showdown.”

Anwar and Netflix have also said that the series will blend “the extraordinary with the ordinary, grounding fantastical elements in real-world issues”.

Nightmares and Dreams will land on Netflix on 14 June.

