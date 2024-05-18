Netflix has just added a hit thriller movie to its library

It is inspired by one of the most famous novels of all time.

Netflix has just added The Invitation to its library – the horror thriller movie which was a box office hit upon release in 2022.

The film tells the story of Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel – Game of Thrones, the Fast & Furious franchise), a woman in New York who – having no other known relatives after the death of her mother – decides to take a DNA test.

In the process, she discovers Oliver (Hugh Skinner, Fleabag) – a long-lost cousin she never knew she had.

Oliver winds up inviting Evie to a lavish wedding in the English countryside.

“She’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host (Thomas Doherty, Gossip Girl) but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity,” the plot synopsis reads.

Also featuring amongst its cast Sean Pertwee (Dog Soldiers) and Stephanie Corneliussen (Mr. Robot), we won’t reveal more about The Invitation’s plot except to say that fans of a certain classic novel may pick up some clues early on about what is awaiting Evie in England.

Upon its release in cinemas, the movie made $38 million at the box office on a $10 million budget.

And while the film received mixed reviews from critics, some praised it for its modern take on an old story, its atmosphere and its lead turn from Emmanuel.

You can read a sample of these positive write-ups right here:

AV Club: “For audiences who’d rather RSVP to horror-lite moviegoing, The Invitation is a bloody good time—sans the blood.”

Collider: “The Invitation offers an inventive reimagining of a literary classic while asserting itself as a fun addition to the modern Gothic canon.”

Next Best Picture: “For a little over 100 minutes, The Invitation gets the job done. One wishes it ended a little stronger (though bonus points for the attempts at camp), but there are enough thrills and twists to keep audiences absorbed for under two hours.”

Pittsburgh Magazine: “The result is likable and fun. Emmanuel is a natural star; you’ll be rooting for her to fall in love, even though you know what’s coming.”

The Invitation is streaming on Ireland, the UK and the US now.

