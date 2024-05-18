Search icon

Entertainment

18th May 2024

Netflix has just added a hit thriller movie to its library

Stephen Porzio

It is inspired by one of the most famous novels of all time.

Netflix has just added The Invitation to its library – the horror thriller movie which was a box office hit upon release in 2022.

The film tells the story of Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel – Game of Thrones, the Fast & Furious franchise), a woman in New York who – having no other known relatives after the death of her mother – decides to take a DNA test.

In the process, she discovers Oliver (Hugh Skinner, Fleabag) – a long-lost cousin she never knew she had.

Oliver winds up inviting Evie to a lavish wedding in the English countryside.

“She’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host (Thomas Doherty, Gossip Girl) but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity,” the plot synopsis reads.

Also featuring amongst its cast Sean Pertwee (Dog Soldiers) and Stephanie Corneliussen (Mr. Robot), we won’t reveal more about The Invitation’s plot except to say that fans of a certain classic novel may pick up some clues early on about what is awaiting Evie in England.

Upon its release in cinemas, the movie made $38 million at the box office on a $10 million budget.

And while the film received mixed reviews from critics, some praised it for its modern take on an old story, its atmosphere and its lead turn from Emmanuel.

You can read a sample of these positive write-ups right here:

AV Club: “For audiences who’d rather RSVP to horror-lite moviegoing, The Invitation is a bloody good time—sans the blood.”

Collider: “The Invitation offers an inventive reimagining of a literary classic while asserting itself as a fun addition to the modern Gothic canon.”

Next Best Picture: “For a little over 100 minutes, The Invitation gets the job done. One wishes it ended a little stronger (though bonus points for the attempts at camp), but there are enough thrills and twists to keep audiences absorbed for under two hours.”

Pittsburgh Magazine: “The result is likable and fun. Emmanuel is a natural star; you’ll be rooting for her to fall in love, even though you know what’s coming.”

The Invitation is streaming on Ireland, the UK and the US now.

For more information on to watch this weekend, check out JOE’s new weekly Streaming Guide right here.

Read more:

Topics:

Horror,Netflix,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

Most gruesome opening scene in history left horror viewers ‘traumatised’

Entertainment

Most gruesome opening scene in history left horror viewers ‘traumatised’

By Ryan Price

A shocking true crime documentary and 6 other movies and shows to stream this weekend

Documentaries

A shocking true crime documentary and 6 other movies and shows to stream this weekend

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix adds crime thriller movie about two infamous real-life murders

Johnny Depp

Netflix adds crime thriller movie about two infamous real-life murders

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

News

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

By Luke Davies

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

By JOE

Miley Cyrus says that she lied to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about her virginity

celebrity

Miley Cyrus says that she lied to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about her virginity

By Ryan Price

Sir Paul McCartney becomes the first British billionaire musician

billionaire

Sir Paul McCartney becomes the first British billionaire musician

By Ryan Price

A cult classic action movie is airing on TV tonight

Arnold Schwarzenegger

A cult classic action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Laura Woods explains reason for TV absence

celebrity

Laura Woods explains reason for TV absence

By Ryan Price

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

News

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

By Luke Davies

Pep Guardiola ‘has serious regrets’ over selling Man City player who is ‘irreplacable’

Football

Pep Guardiola ‘has serious regrets’ over selling Man City player who is ‘irreplacable’

By Luke Davies

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

By JOE

Miley Cyrus says that she lied to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about her virginity

celebrity

Miley Cyrus says that she lied to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about her virginity

By Ryan Price

Northern Lights ‘red alert’ warnings issued as phenomenon could be visible again tonight

Northern Lights

Northern Lights ‘red alert’ warnings issued as phenomenon could be visible again tonight

By Ryan Price

Liverpool fans realise one particular player was missing from Klopp’s tribute video

Football

Liverpool fans realise one particular player was missing from Klopp’s tribute video

By Luke Davies

MORE FROM JOE

Jurgen Klopp’s first ever Liverpool signing has been forgotten by many

Football

Jurgen Klopp’s first ever Liverpool signing has been forgotten by many

By Luke Davies

Sir Paul McCartney becomes the first British billionaire musician

billionaire

Sir Paul McCartney becomes the first British billionaire musician

By Ryan Price

A cult classic action movie is airing on TV tonight

Arnold Schwarzenegger

A cult classic action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Jurgen Klopp joins Instagram and shares emotional tribute to Liverpool fans

Football

Jurgen Klopp joins Instagram and shares emotional tribute to Liverpool fans

By Luke Davies

Phil Foden has been named Premier League Player of the Season

Football

Phil Foden has been named Premier League Player of the Season

By Ryan Price

Andy Cole reveals bizarre reason he never took penalties

Football

Andy Cole reveals bizarre reason he never took penalties

By Luke Davies

Load more stories