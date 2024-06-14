A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Based on a classic novel, the film boasts an all-star cast.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Friday, 14 June) is Tinker Tailer Soldier Spy, the star-studded 2011 version of John le Carré classic spy thriller novel.

Set in 1970s England, the film sees the the head of MI6, Control (John Hurt), dispatch an agent (Mark Strong) to meet with a Hungarian general who knows the identity of a Soviet spy in the organisation’s ranks.

The mission goes wrong, however, and the general dies before he can reveal the information.

As such, veteran agent George Smiley (Gary Oldman) is called back from forced retirement to ferret out the mole and stop the flow of vital British secrets to the Russians.

Also co-starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Firth, Kathy Burke, Stephen Graham, Toby Jones and Tom Hardy, the movie was directed by Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In).

Boasting a flawless cast, a compellingly dense and intricate plot and an atmosphere so chilly and sinister it practically seeps into viewers’ bones, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is easily one of the best spy thrillers of the 21st century and perhaps ever.

The film is airing on TV tonight at 11.25pm on BBC One. Its also currently streaming on Netflix.

Check out Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’s trailer right here:

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – Film4 – 9pm

For our money, the best of the Mission: Impossibles.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines – E4 – 9pm

The underrated third entry in the action sci-fi franchise.

The Blind Side – Virgin Media One – 9pm

The movie that earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar.

The Man from the Alamo – TG4 – 9.10pm

Friday night is Western night on TG4. This ’50s one stars Glenn Ford.

Little Women – RTÉ One – 9.35pm

Greta Gerwig directs Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet in this brilliant adaptation of the classic coming-of-age novel.

The Bourne Identity – Sky Showcase – 10pm

Kajillionaire – RTÉ2 – 10.50pm

The crime comedy about a family of con artists that we’ve recommended before.

The Inbetweeners Movie – Channel 4 – 11.05pm

The lads take a holiday.

Dear Evan Hansen – BBC Two – 11.05pm

The much-maligned movie version of the hit Broadway musical.

Con Air – Film4 – 11.55pm

“Put… the bunny… back… in the box.”

Read more: