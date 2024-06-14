Search icon

14th Jun 2024

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

Stephen Porzio

The acclaimed show’s eight episodes are streaming right now.

Disney+ has just added Under the Bridge, a new crime drama series based on a shocking true story.

Adapted from acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book of the same name, the show revolves around the 1997 killing of 14-year-old Canadian girl Reena Virk (played in the series by Vritika Gupta).

The plot synopsis for Under the Bridge reads: “Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.”

Also co-starring Archie Punjabi (The Fall) and Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton (Euphoria), the show has been acclaimed by critics for its sensitive, thoughtful retelling of the true life events.

Holding an 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes, you can read a sample of some of the positive reviews for Under the Bridge right here:

ABC News: “The talent fronting this harrowing, haunting eight-part, true-crime limited series is phenomenal. Lily Gladstone, Riley Keough and a gifted cast of newcomers deliver a shocking experience to remember. You won’t know what hit you.”

Autostraddle: “Godfrey’s book, and the series, avoid the urge to slot this event into an easy narrative template, and in turn, create something incredibly rare: a true crime drama less concerned with scandal or mystery than it is with empathy and curiosity.”

Chicago Sun-Times: “Under the Bridge works as a retelling of a specific time-and-place story, but also a sobering reminder this sort of thing still happens to this day, and far too often.”

Observer: “Hulu’s new series stars Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone, but the young talents are the real scene stealers in this thoughtful take on a horrible murder.”

All eight episodes of Under the Bridge are streaming on Disney+ in Ireland and the UK right now.

