People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

The change will come into effect in just a couple of weeks.
Netflix has announced that it’s app will no longer work on almost 60 models of television from next month onwards.
Regardless of your subscription, if you own one of the following models of Sony television, the Netflix app will no longer be accessible on that device.
These are the models which will be impacted:
S9 Series
- KD-65S9005B
- KD-75S9005B
W5 Series
- KDL-48W585B
W6 Series
- KDL-40W605B
- KDL-48W605B
- KDL-60W605B
W7 Series
- KDL-32W705B
- KDL-32W706B
- KDL-42W705B
- KDL-42W706B
- KDL-50W705B
- KDL-50W706B
W70 Series
- KDL-32W705C
- KDL-40W705C
- KDL-48W705C
W8 Series
- KDL-42W805B
- KDL-42W815B
- KDL-42W817B
- KDL-42W828B
- KDL-42W829B
- KDL-50W805B
- KDL-50W815B
- KDL-50W817B
- KDL-50W828B
- KDL-50W829B
- KDL-55W805B
- KDL-55W815B
- KDL-55W817B
- KDL-55W828B
- KDL-55W829B
W85 Series
- KDL-60W855B
W95 Series
- KDL-55W955B
- KDL-65W955B
X85 Series
- KD-49X8505B
- KD-55X8505B
- KD-65X8505B
- KD-70X8505B
X9 Series
- KD-55X9005B
- KD-65X9005B
- KD-79X9005B
X95 Series
- KD-65X9505B
- KD-85X9505B
Another 16 TV models affected by this include:
- KDL-60W610B
- KDL-60W630B
- KDL-55X830B
- KDL-65X830B
- KDL-70X830B
- XBR-55X800B
- XBR-65X800B
- XBR-49X850B
- XBR-55X850B
- XBR-65X850B
- XBR-70X850B
- XBR-55X900B
- XBR-65X900B
- XBR-79X900B
- XBR-65X950B
- XBR-85X950B
Peek your head around the back of your set and see if your model number matches any of the above.
The reason for this change is because the aforementioned models are all around ten years old, so this is both Netflix and Sony’s way of nudging you towards buying a new Smart TV.
The dreaded date whereby the app will cease operation on these models is July 24, 2024.
The streaming giant have also stated that Apple TV models of the second and third generation will lose access to Netflix a few days later, on July 31.
So what could you be missing out on post-July? Well, for a start, a Spongebob Squarepants spin-off movie!
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie comes to Netflix on 2nd August.
Season four of The Umbrella Academy arrives a week later on August 8, followed a week later by the much-anticipated Sundance Audience Award-winning documentary Daughters.
On August 16th, a Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry fronted blockbuster called The Union will hit our screens and, perhaps most exciting of all, the UK spin-off of Love Is Blind will arrive on Netflix on sometime that month.
We don’t have an exact release date just yet, but what we do know is that the reality dating show will be hosted by Emma and Matt Willis.
If you don’t want to miss out on any upcoming movies and series in the coming months, you’ve got two options.
Update your telly or consume Netflix solely on your phone, laptop or tablet.
