People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

The change will come into effect in just a couple of weeks.

Netflix has announced that it’s app will no longer work on almost 60 models of television from next month onwards.

Regardless of your subscription, if you own one of the following models of Sony television, the Netflix app will no longer be accessible on that device.

These are the models which will be impacted:

S9 Series

KD-65S9005B

KD-75S9005B

W5 Series

KDL-48W585B

W6 Series

KDL-40W605B

KDL-48W605B

KDL-60W605B

W7 Series

KDL-32W705B

KDL-32W706B

KDL-42W705B

KDL-42W706B

KDL-50W705B

KDL-50W706B

W70 Series

KDL-32W705C

KDL-40W705C

KDL-48W705C

W8 Series

KDL-42W805B

KDL-42W815B

KDL-42W817B

KDL-42W828B

KDL-42W829B

KDL-50W805B

KDL-50W815B

KDL-50W817B

KDL-50W828B

KDL-50W829B

KDL-55W805B

KDL-55W815B

KDL-55W817B

KDL-55W828B

KDL-55W829B

W85 Series

KDL-60W855B

W95 Series

KDL-55W955B

KDL-65W955B

X85 Series

KD-49X8505B

KD-55X8505B

KD-65X8505B

KD-70X8505B

X9 Series

KD-55X9005B

KD-65X9005B

KD-79X9005B

X95 Series

KD-65X9505B

KD-85X9505B

Another 16 TV models affected by this include:

KDL-60W610B

KDL-60W630B

KDL-55X830B

KDL-65X830B

KDL-70X830B

XBR-55X800B

XBR-65X800B

XBR-49X850B

XBR-55X850B

XBR-65X850B

XBR-70X850B

XBR-55X900B

XBR-65X900B

XBR-79X900B

XBR-65X950B

XBR-85X950B

Peek your head around the back of your set and see if your model number matches any of the above.

The reason for this change is because the aforementioned models are all around ten years old, so this is both Netflix and Sony’s way of nudging you towards buying a new Smart TV.

The dreaded date whereby the app will cease operation on these models is July 24, 2024.

The streaming giant have also stated that Apple TV models of the second and third generation will lose access to Netflix a few days later, on July 31.

So what could you be missing out on post-July? Well, for a start, a Spongebob Squarepants spin-off movie!

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie comes to Netflix on 2nd August.

Season four of The Umbrella Academy arrives a week later on August 8, followed a week later by the much-anticipated Sundance Audience Award-winning documentary Daughters.

On August 16th, a Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry fronted blockbuster called The Union will hit our screens and, perhaps most exciting of all, the UK spin-off of Love Is Blind will arrive on Netflix on sometime that month.

We don’t have an exact release date just yet, but what we do know is that the reality dating show will be hosted by Emma and Matt Willis.

If you don’t want to miss out on any upcoming movies and series in the coming months, you’ve got two options.

Update your telly or consume Netflix solely on your phone, laptop or tablet.

