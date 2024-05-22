Search icon

22nd May 2024

A very fun horror thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

It was a big box office hit upon release.

Our TV movie pick for tonight is My Bloody Valentine, the 2009 slasher starring Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys).

A remake of the 1981 film of the same name, it centres around Tom Hanniger (Ackles) who, when he was an inexperienced coal miner ten years ago, caused an accident that killed five men and put a sixth, Harry Warden, in a coma.

A year later on Valentine’s Day, Harry woke up and murdered 22 people with a pickaxe before dying.

“Now Tom has returned home, still haunted by the past. And something else is back in Harmony: a pickaxe-wielding killer in a miner’s mask, who may be the ghost of Harry, come to claim Tom and his friends,” the plot synopsis reads.

A big box office hit upon release, along with being decently received by critics, My Bloody Valentine’s charismatic lead turn from Ackles, its thrilling horror set-pieces and its genuinely compelling and surprising central mystery make it a cut above your typical slasher.

It’s airing tonight on Sky Sci-Fi at 10pm. It is also currently available to stream on Sky Cinema.

Here are the other films airing on TV tonight:

Conan the Barbarian – Film4 – 9pm

Another remake, this time with Jason Momoa stepping into Arnold Schwarzenegger’s warrior’s shoes.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army – ITV4 – 9pm

Ron Perlman’s reprises his role as the heroic half-demon in this wildly inventive sequel that might be better than the original.

Aftermath – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Inspired by real events, this 2017 thriller centres on a man (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who seeks justice after his family are killed in a plane crash.

Renegades – Legend – 9pm

Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons is amongst the cast of this 2017 action film with a low 11% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Commandos – Legend – 11.05pm

A ’60s Italian war flick starring Lee Van Cleef (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly).

Them That Follow – Film4 – 11.15pm

Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Colman and Walton Goggins are among the cast of this 2019 thriller set in a remote community in the Appalachian region of the US.

The Purge: Election Year – ITV4 – 11.25pm

The third, very solid entry in the dystopian horror action franchise set in a US where for one night a year, all crime is legal.

Spider-Man: Homecoming – BBC One – 11.40pm

Tom Holland reprises his role from Captain America: Civil War as the web-slinging superhero, this time taking centre stage.

