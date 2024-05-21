An incredible epic Western movie is airing on TV tonight

It’s about a Missouri farmer turned feared gunfighter during the American Civil War.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 21 May) is The Outlaw Josey Wales, the ’70s revisionist Western directed by and starring Clint Eastwood.

In the film, he plays Josey Wales – a Missouri farmer turned feared gunfighter following the murder of his family during the American Civil War.

Eventually becoming an outlaw, Wales is pursued by bounty hunters and soldiers as he tries to make a new life for himself.

A hit at the box office and with critics thanks to Eastwood’s tough performance, the movie’s epic scope and its anti-war themes, The Outlaw Josey Wales is now considered as being among its star’s best Westerns.

And considering that his other Westerns include the Dollars Trilogy, High Plains Drifter, Pale Rider and Unforgiven – that is some feat.

The Outlaw Josey Wales is airing tonight on ITV4 at 9pm. It is also available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, Rakuten TV and the Sky Store.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Le Mans ’66 – Film4 – 9pm

Starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, Le Mans ’66 is also known as Ford v Ferrari in some parts and is a great movie.

A Bad Moms Christmas – Comedy Central – 9pm

In this hit comedy sequel – Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis reprise their roles as three overworked and under-appreciated moms who decide to have some fun.

Eye of the Tiger – Legend – 10.55pm

In this ’80s action flick, a Vietnam War veteran (Gary Busey) returns home from prison and sets out to clean up his hometown which has come under the control of a violent motorcycle gang.

Locke – Film4 – 12.05am

Tom Hardy headlines this excellently claustrophobic thriller drama that we’ve recommended before.

