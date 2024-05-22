Search icon

Football

22nd May 2024

Touts are charging up to £67k for Champions League final tickets

Callum Boyle

UEFA Champions League

Fans are also being ahead of the FA Cup final too

Both the Football Association and UEFA have vowed to crackdown on touts selling tickets to the Champions League and FA Cup final.

One resale website, footballticketnet.com, is offering tickets to the Champions League final in “prime seats” for prices in the £50,000 mark. That also includes a £17,000 booking fee.

Livefootballtickets.com meanwhile is selling ‘Skybox’ hospitality tickets for £34,255.

Image: LiveFootballTickets

It’s not just the final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund that’s being targeted, with touts also advertising tickets for this weekend’s FA Cup final and the Championship play-off final.

The sale of unauthorised tickets is a criminal offence under UK law and authorities have promised to clamp down on those selling tickets illegally.

‘UEFA will take action in case of any breaches’

An FA spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “We strongly advise fans to only purchase tickets for events at Wembley Stadium through the official channels.

“Anyone found to have purchased tickets on the secondary market risks not being allowed into the stadium. 

“We also make every effort to trace and cancel tickets that are listed for sale on any unofficial channels.”

A UEFA spokesperson added: “All ticket holders are bound by the ticketing terms and conditions and UEFA will take action in case of any breaches.

“UEFA urges all football fans to refrain from purchasing tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, as such tickets may be counterfeit or invalid and an unaware purchaser may be refused admission to the stadium.”

Wembley is expected to be sold out for all three events.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Sport,UEFA Champions League

RELATED ARTICLES

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

England (football)

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

By Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

By Callum Boyle

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

Bayer Leverkusen

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

By Callum Boyle

Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley

By Callum Boyle

Forgotten Chelsea player likes post confirming Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club 

Chelsea

Forgotten Chelsea player likes post confirming Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club 

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd fans urge Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik ten Hag for Mauricio Pochettino

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd fans urge Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik ten Hag for Mauricio Pochettino

By Charlie Herbert

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

By Callum Boyle

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

General Election

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

By Charlie Herbert

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

Netflix

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

By JOE

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

General Election

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

By Charlie Herbert

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

England

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

Netflix

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

By Stephen Porzio

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

British

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

BBC

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

By Callum Boyle

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

albums

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

Bayer Leverkusen

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

By Callum Boyle

‘My 29-year-old son’s refusal to move out of home has left me seething with resentment’

Daily Mail

‘My 29-year-old son’s refusal to move out of home has left me seething with resentment’

By Ryan Price

Load more stories