Touts are charging up to £67k for Champions League final tickets

Both the Football Association and UEFA have vowed to crackdown on touts selling tickets to the Champions League and FA Cup final.

One resale website, footballticketnet.com, is offering tickets to the Champions League final in “prime seats” for prices in the £50,000 mark. That also includes a £17,000 booking fee.

Livefootballtickets.com meanwhile is selling ‘Skybox’ hospitality tickets for £34,255.

It’s not just the final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund that’s being targeted, with touts also advertising tickets for this weekend’s FA Cup final and the Championship play-off final.

The sale of unauthorised tickets is a criminal offence under UK law and authorities have promised to clamp down on those selling tickets illegally.

‘UEFA will take action in case of any breaches’

An FA spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “We strongly advise fans to only purchase tickets for events at Wembley Stadium through the official channels.

“Anyone found to have purchased tickets on the secondary market risks not being allowed into the stadium.

“We also make every effort to trace and cancel tickets that are listed for sale on any unofficial channels.”

A UEFA spokesperson added: “All ticket holders are bound by the ticketing terms and conditions and UEFA will take action in case of any breaches.

“UEFA urges all football fans to refrain from purchasing tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, as such tickets may be counterfeit or invalid and an unaware purchaser may be refused admission to the stadium.”

Wembley is expected to be sold out for all three events.

