19th May 2024

Real Madrid bound Endrick ‘banned’ from having virtual girlfriend

Luke Davies

Endrick

The Brazilian prospect has been banned from having a ‘virtual girlfriend’ by his partner.

The 17-year-old shot to stardom after a succession of impressive performances when he scored against England at Wembley and the Santiago Bernabeu against Spain in the space of a week. The winner against England crowned the youngster as the youngest player to score at Wembley.

The star is set to join Real Madrid next season. As part of the agreement, his partner added several terms to their relationship, including a clause mentioning his online gaming habits.

Endrick, like millions of teenagers, is a keen player of Grand Theft Auto; he has been known to take part in online role-playing scenarios related to the game.

His girlfriend Miranda said: “Never! Never. I would never accept it (having a girlfriend in GTA RP server,” when asked if she would allow this to pass.

Miranda is a popular social media personality in her own right; she has over 700,000 followers on Instagram. The Brazilian also holds a lucrative sponsorship deal with sportswear brand New Balance.

Earlier this year, Endrick paid tribute to his girlfriend by holding up a photograph of the pair when he celebrated a goal for Brazil Under-23s.

