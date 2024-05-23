Serie A could have six teams in the Champions League next season

The Italian job

The Champions League could be blessed with six teams from Serie A next season.

It’s been a stellar season on the continental stage for Italy this season after Atalanta’s Europa League win against Bayer Leverusken, which ended the German side’s unbeaten campaign.

Fiorentina are also in the Conference League final next week against Olympiacos – one year on from losing to West Ham in the final.

Due to their Europa League triumph, Atalanta will qualify automatically for the Champions League group stages next season.

Atalanta are in fifth spot currently but due to UEFA’s coefficient rankings, Italy were awarded an extra spot, which Atalanta would’ve claimed anyway meaning that whoever finished sixth will could play in the Champions League too.

Roma are currently sixth in the table with two league games remaining but could be caught by Lazio.

Alongside Serie A Champions Inter Milan, AC Milan, surprise outfit Bologna and Juventus are set to claim the other places.

Roma and Lazio meanwhile will need to hope that Atalanta finish no higher than fifth if they want to secure their spot in the Champions League.

They are currently two points behind Juventus and have a game in hand on the Bianconeri.

An Italian club hasn’t won the Champions League since 2010 when Inter beat Bayern Munich thanks to a Diego Milito brace.

Inter came close last season but lost to Manchester City.

